Why Super El Niño May Worsen Heatwaves and Monsoon Stress in India

According to reports, the last El Niño led to record-breaking heat in 2023 and 2024. If El Niño appears in 2026 as per predictions, the year will get warmer but not as warm as 2024 since we started the year with La Nina. Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist and energy systems analyst wrote in a post on X that global temperatures in 2027, could be pushed to record-breaking heights. "This would push up our estimate for 2026 global temperatures (though its still unlikely to surpass 2024 as the warmest year), and make 2027 very likely to be the warmest year on record given the historical lag b/w ENSO and surface temp," he added.