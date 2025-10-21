  1. home
Economy and Policy

US Announces Exceptions to the $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Rules—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced $100,000 H-1B visa fee with exemptions for existing visa holders and certain applicants

USCIS guidance on new $100,000 H-1B visa fee and exemptions for foreign workers
  • The new H-1B $100,000 fee applies to certain new petitions post-2025.

  • F-1, L-1 and current H-1B holders are exempt.

  • USCIS guidance ties fee rule to Trump's September policy changes.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued detailed guidance on October 20 on the implementation of the controversial $100,000 H-1B visa fee, providing clarity to Indian professionals and US employers.

The update explained that only applications with a receipt showing “the fee has been submitted” can move forward, while others such as the student visa, might dodge the surcharge entirely.

The clarification comes a month after US President Donald Trump announced a presidential proclamation on September 19, which aimed to tighten the rules around H-1B visas and increase fees for certain applicants.

Who Are Exempted

The USCIS guidelines stated that existing visa holders, which include international students on F-1 visas and professionals on L-1 visas, are exempted from paying $100,000 when they apply for a change of status to H-1B.

However, if USCIS determines that an individual is ineligible for a change of status or an extension of stay, such as in cases where an application is denied, the employer will have to pay the $100,000 fee.

Who Must Pay

According to USCIS, the Proclamation applies to the new H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025. In addition, petitions for workers outside the United States without a valid H-1B visa; petitions requesting consular or port of entry notification for workers in the US; and petitions where a change of status or extension request is denied, will levy the H-1B Visa fee.

According to HT, the announcement comes as a major relief for Indian professionals as around 300,000 Indian workers currently in the US depend on H-1B visas. Indians make up roughly 70% of all new H-1B visa allocations, with Chinese nationals coming in second at 11% to 12%, reported HT, citing data from the US administration.

What’s H-1B Programme

According to the USCIS, the H-1B programme allows companies and other employers in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialised knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in a directly related specific specialty (or its equivalent) as a minimum for entry into the occupation in the United States.

H-1B specialty occupations may include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology and the arts.

Holding the H-1B temporary visa enables a high-skilled foreign national to work in the United States for a long term. As reported by Forbes, the H-1B annual limit is 65,000, with 20,000 exemptions for individuals with master’s degrees or higher from a US university.

In addition to government fees that can exceed $6,000, employers must pay the higher of the actual or prevailing wage paid to US professionals with similar experience and qualifications.

