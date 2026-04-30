Dubai Tweaks Visa Rules to Shield Realty from War Impact

Dubai has eased real-estate visa rules to keep investor demand intact amid war-driven uncertainty.
The move comes as geopolitical tensions slow transactions and dent investor sentiment, threatening a market heavily dependent on foreign buyers.
By widening access, Dubai aims to protect property prices and sustain capital inflows despite conflict risks.
Dubai has scrapped the minimum property value requirement for its two-year property-linked residency visa for individual buyers, in a move aimed at boosting demand in a real estate market already unsettled by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Until now, buyers had to invest a minimum of AED 750,000 (roughly ₹1.9 crore) to qualify for the visa. Under the revised rules that floor has been removed for individual purchasers, according to Cube Center, which is affiliated with the Dubai Land Department.
For jointly-owned properties, however, each investor must hold a stake worth at least AED 400,000 (approximately ₹1.03 crore) to be eligible. Previously, every co-owner, except spouses, had to meet the AED 750,000 threshold individually.
Market Under Pressure
The rule change comes as the ongoing West Asia conflict has rattled investor confidence across energy markets and currencies. Data from the Dubai Land Department shows property sales in the emirate have fallen by over 40% year-on-year, with prices beginning to soften after years of steady growth.
Early signs of strain are also emerging in Dubai’s property cycle. Indian buyers, historically among Dubai's most active foreign investors, have also pulled back. According to Aayush Puri, Managing Director-International at Anarock Property Consultants, many are currently in a "wait-and-watch mode".
"Capital is not exiting Dubai permanently. It is becoming cautious and selective," Puri told Outlook Business. He noted that the slowdown reflects a temporary reassessment of risk, not a loss of long-term confidence in the market. Many Indian buyers, he said, are postponing purchases rather than abandoning them altogether.
Notably, Bloomberg had earlier reported that residential prices in Dubai have slipped for the first time after a post-pandemic boom, falling around 5-6%.
However, overall sales volumes have also cooled sharply from peak levels. This comes even after the emirate recorded nearly $250 billion (₹23 lakh crore) in total real estate transactions last year.
Capital Pausing
Indians were the largest group of foreign buyers in Dubai's residential property market in 2025, purchasing homes worth an estimated ₹85,000 crore to ₹95,000 crore, according to Anarock data. Dubai has enjoyed the “safe haven” status and long attracted Indian capital due to its strong rental yields, high liquidity and transparent regulatory environment.
Puri added that some of the Indian capital that would otherwise have gone into Dubai property may be temporarily redirected to domestic real estate, as investors gravitate toward familiar markets during periods of uncertainty. "In uncertain times, investors prefer markets they understand better. That is why some Indian capital that would have gone to Dubai may be parked in India for now," he said.
Dubai's recent wobble in property sentiment shows how quickly its long-touted safe-haven appeal can come under pressure when geopolitical risk escalates. After a post-pandemic surge that pushed home prices up more than 70% since 2020, the emirate’s real estate market is now seeing its first meaningful correction phase.