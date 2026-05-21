India-US Trade Deal Could Be Sealed In Weeks; Sergio Gor Says Talks Faster Than EU

Sergio Gor says India-US trade deal could be finalised within months
Washington and New Delhi pushing interim agreement focused on market access and regulatory certainty
US trade negotiations progressing faster than long-delayed India-EU talks, ambassador says
The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, today expressed confidence that a bilateral trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi will be concluded within the coming weeks or months, describing the pace of negotiations as far quicker than comparable deals struck by other major economies.
Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi on Thursday, Gor said the interim trade agreement was on the table and ready to be finalised. He pointed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement — signed in January 2026 after negotiations that first began in 2007 — to illustrate the difference. "Negotiations have been ongoing for a year and a half, but to put it in perspective, the European Union took almost 19 years," he was quoted by ANI.
The ambassador outlined the broad ambitions of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, saying it would expand market access, reduce barriers and create greater regulatory certainty for businesses on both sides. He also flagged the need for predictable taxation, clearer export control frameworks around technology flows, and stronger intellectual property protections as key elements of a durable partnership.
On the diplomatic calendar, Gor confirmed that an Indian delegation travelled to Washington last month for talks, and that a US delegation would visit India next month with a specific focus on the trade agreement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to begin a four-day visit to India on 23 May, though Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that the chief US trade negotiator would travel separately rather than alongside Rubio.
Changes Since February
The talks have had to navigate some significant legal and policy turbulence. A US Supreme Court ruling earlier this year struck down the reciprocal tariffs that had formed a central part of Washington's trade negotiating leverage. In response, the US applied a 10% auxiliary duty on all incoming goods under Section 122 of the Trade Act for a 150-day window beginning 24 February, while simultaneously launching investigations under Section 301 into certain trading partners' industrial and labour practices. India has formally submitted its responses to both inquiries, and consultations remain ongoing.
On the investment side, Gor noted that American chief executives visit the US Embassy in New Delhi every week expressing interest in relocating operations from other countries to India. He cited recent visits by the heads of Uber and Walmart, with executives from Boeing and other companies expected to follow.