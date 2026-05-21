India-US Trade Deal Could Be Sealed In Weeks; Sergio Gor Says Talks Faster Than EU

Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi on Thursday, Gor said the interim trade agreement was on the table and ready to be finalised. He pointed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement — signed in January 2026 after negotiations that first began in 2007 — to illustrate the difference. "Negotiations have been ongoing for a year and a half, but to put it in perspective, the European Union took almost 19 years," he was quoted by ANI.