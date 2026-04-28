H-1B Bill May Freeze Visas, Set $200,000 Rule: What It Means for India

Republican lawmakers propose H-1B visa freeze and major programme restructuring.
Bill suggests $200,000 salary rule, tightening eligibility for foreign workers.
Indian professionals and students likely to face significant impact changes.
A group of Republican lawmakers has formally introduced a bill in Congress aiming to pause the issuance of new H-1B visas for about three years, making it harder for companies to hire skilled foreign workers.
The proposal titled End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026 could reshape how foreign professionals, especially Indians, work in the US.
The $200,000 Salary Requirement
The proposal introduced by Republican lawmakers in the US seeks to mandate that employers pay H-1B visa workers at least $200,000 per year.
This is far above current wage levels and would restrict hiring to highly specialised roles, reducing demand for entry- and mid-level foreign workers, according to Business Standard.
Groups Most Affected
According to The Sunday Guardian, Indian professionals especially those working in technology and healthcare, are among the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme. Any changes in the rule could affect them significantly.
Similarly, the changes could impact Indian students as well for whom Optional Practical Training (OPT) is the most consequential aspect of the Bill. OPT currently functions as a bridge between education and employment, allowing graduates to gain work experience while attempting to secure an H-1B visa.
Citing a Houston-based immigration attorney, The Indian Express said that it would “affect Indians very badly”, while another expert argued that without OPT and a permanent residency, the US would effectively be asking students to invest in an education system that offers no long-term opportunity to stay.
Impact on Green Card
While the H-1B visa helps people to live and work in the US while waiting for a permanent residency approval, it is not directly instrumental in the processing of green card.
The green card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, isn’t a specific visa class. The green card comprises different categories and if a person holds a green card, it means that the person has permanent residency status in the US.
Effect on Indian IT
Changes to the H-1B visa rules could make it significantly harder for Indian IT professionals to work in the US by tightening eligibility, raising salary thresholds, and reducing the number of visas available.
This would limit opportunities for mid-level and entry-level workers, as companies may hesitate to sponsor visas due to higher costs and stricter compliance requirements.