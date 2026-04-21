The Side Stack (April): Sharge Power Bank, Oppo Buds, Asus Laptop & Stuffcool Charger

A standout Icemag 3 power bank with built-in cooling and robust charging is featured.
Oppo’s affordable Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earbuds offer solid sound and battery life.
The Asus ExpertBook B1 business laptop and Stuffcool’s 65W GaN wall charger round out April’s gadget picks.
It’s almost May, and 2026 is just whizzing by. With so much going on in the world of technology. It's not always easy to keep up. At some point, you’ve just got to prioritise, and some gadgets (that you’ve genuinely enjoyed using) slip through the cracks. This series, The Side Stack, is here for that exact purpose. To highlight those gadgets that don’t get enough of the spotlight, but still deserve it. For the April edition, we’ve got a power bank (with a built-in cooling fan), some inexpensive TWS earbuds, a business laptop, and an impressive wall charger.
Let’s dig in.
Sharge Icemag 3
One of my absolute favourite products and one that I carry around daily (since I have like 3-4 smartphones with me at all times). I just haven’t gotten around to writing about it yet. Yes, I’m talking about a power bank from Sharge, a company I’ve adored since Day 1. It’s none other than the Sharge Icemag 3, the company’s first 25W Qi 2.2 power bank.
It’s got one party trick up its sleeve that you didn’t see coming. The Icemag 3 may be thicker than its rivals, but that’s just to accommodate all the bells and whistles. I’ve been using it, for the most part, with my Pixel 10 Pro XL, and I’ve been thoroughly impressed.
I’ll just mention two of them here.
The Icemag 3 power bank, like its predecessors, adds a built-in cooling fan, and frankly, looks unlike any other power bank you’ve ever seen. To add to it is Sharge’s signature transparent design. There’s a small transparent window that runs along the bottom where you can see all the internal circuitry and geek out a little. There’s also a small vent at the bottom to expel hot air. Furthermore, the power bank also has RGB lights which light up when the fan kicks in.
The other feature I wanted to mention is the built-in kickstand. I can use my smartphone while it's charging if I want. The kickstand is quite flexible; it can be adjusted to different angles.
The magnets are strong, and the 10,000mAh capacity ensures you can charge your smartphone fast (25W wireless charging) and reliably. Lastly, you can use the USB-C cable attached to the power bank (35W charging).
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+
It’s been a couple of months since Oppo launched its Enco Buds 3 Pro+ in India. As of today, you can snag them for ₹2,499 from the Oppo website. For that price, I’ll highly recommend
them. I’ve long been a fan of the Enco Buds series of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones from Oppo.
The Enco Buds3 Pro+ continue that legacy with a pair of wireless earphones that offer a comfortable fit, good sound with effective bass, fast charging, excellent battery life, and ANC that’ll suffice for most consumers.
You get heavy bass, which I know a lot of you like, and a battery life of 12 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off. I mostly got that level of endurance when I tested them.
Transparency mode wasn’t my favourite, and instrument separation suffered, but apart from that, I had little to no complaints about these wireless earphones.
Asus ExpertBook B1
Asus has long been making some of the best business laptops. The 14-inch ExpertBook B1 comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 50Wh battery, and is MIL-STD 810H-certified.
Asus has truly challenged all the conventional wisdom within the business laptop community and turned it upside down. Yes, for a laptop under ₹40,000, the ExpertBook B1 is the one to get. It is metal-clad, weighs about 1.5kg, and is pretty compact.
It's got all the ports you need: two USB-C (with PD and DisplayPort support) ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack, an RJ45 ethernet port, and even a Kensington lock slot. I mean, what more can you ask for.
The 14-inch 1080p anti-glare panel with 300 nits of brightness will suffice for all things office. Thanks to the Intel chip, all your daily tasks are taken care of. Unless you’re a professional gamer or need a pro-grade monitor for colour correction, the ExpertBook B1 will chug along just fine. To top it all, the battery life held up better than I expected. I routinely got 6-7 hours of usage before I had to plug it in (there’s a bundled 63Wh charger).
It’s not flashy, and it doesn’t have any bells and whistles. Still, at under ₹40,000, the ExpertBook B1 is a steal for offices that don’t want to spend a bomb on employee laptops.
Stuffcool Zeno 65W GaN Wall Charger
Having a wall charger with a retractable cable is an ingenious idea. Some people genuinely forget the cable at home, even if they’ve brought the charger with them. Many foreign companies lead the way here, and their chargers are handy travel companions. In comes India’s very own Stuffcool, with the Zeno 65W USD PD GaN charger. It’s available for ₹2,899, and is very good for the price. It’s a compact charger that fits snugly in your backpack. It’s got an Indian plug, and the cable is 0.68 meters long. It can charge up to 65W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol.
It’s a great companion for your smartphone. Furthermore, there’s a secondary USB-C port in case you are carrying a cable, and it's 65W. If you’re charging two devices at once, then the power is split. The built-in cable will charge at 45W, while the USB-C port will be limited to 20W.
Last, but not least, Stuffcool bundles a USB-C cable in the box, which is a nice bonus. It may be made of plastic, but the build quality is quite good overall. There’s also a 30W option, and that retails at ₹1,899.