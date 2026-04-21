The Side Stack (April): Sharge Power Bank, Oppo Buds, Asus Laptop & Stuffcool Charger

It’s almost May, and 2026 is just whizzing by. With so much going on in the world of technology. It's not always easy to keep up. At some point, you’ve just got to prioritise, and some gadgets (that you’ve genuinely enjoyed using) slip through the cracks. This series, The Side Stack, is here for that exact purpose. To highlight those gadgets that don’t get enough of the spotlight, but still deserve it. For the April edition, we’ve got a power bank (with a built-in cooling fan), some inexpensive TWS earbuds, a business laptop, and an impressive wall charger.