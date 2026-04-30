OnePlus, Realme Merger Talk Emerges Amid Europe Market Uncertainty

Reports suggest OnePlus, Realme may merge operations under Oppo restructuring plans.
OnePlus evaluating Europe presence amid restructuring, layoffs, and strategy realignment signals.
Consolidation could streamline product lines, but raises questions about brand positioning globally.
Reports have been doing the rounds about the new twist to the ongoing uncertainty around OnePlus, suggesting that the smartphone brand may now be merging its operations with Realme. The development, if accurate, comes at a time when OnePlus is already facing questions over its future in global markets, including Europe, after signs of restructuring and internal changes.
OnePlus Realme Merger Rumours
Citing updates shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, The Economic Times reported that ‘OnePlus and Realme have officially merged’, with both brands expected to operate under a new “sub-product center”, combining their domestic (China) and global businesses.
The report also suggests that key functions like marketing and after-sales service will also be unified, with combined teams reporting to Pete Lau (Liu Zuohu), alongsidegreater focus on reusing product lines.
The timing of these claims is significant. In recent weeks, OnePlus has been under the spotlight after acknowledging that it is “evaluating” its future in Europe. Reports have also pointed to staff cuts and internal reviews linked to product strategy.
There have been indications that the company could scale back or even exit some European markets. While OnePlus has maintained that operations continue as usual, these repeated signals have kept speculation alive.
OnePlus has already been functioning as a sub-brand of Oppo for the past few years. Realme, too, has been brought closer into Oppo’s structure earlier this year. If the latest reports are accurate, the merger would mark a deeper consolidation within the group.
The mention of shared product lines suggests a strategy aimed at cutting overlaps and improving efficiency across brands.
What Lies Ahead Next
The reports do not indicate global shutdown of OnePlus, however, they raise concerns about the role the brand might play in the future, especially in markets where it has a strong presence. Realme has operations across Europe and other regions but, not in the US, where OnePlus has had a presence for several years.
India has also seen uncertainty following the exit of Robin Liu as the country head. The company confirmed his departure, but stressed that operations in the country remain stable and are guided by a local strategy. But the change of leadership is said to be part of a wider change in the organization of the Oppo group with Sky Li reportedly taking on a bigger role in charge of the sub-brands possibly changing the current leadership structures.