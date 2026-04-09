Epson EcoTank L4360 Review: A Fast, Efficient, Cost-Effective Modern-Day Inkjet Printer

Epson EcoTank L4360 offers high print yield and low cost per page.
Key upgrades include duplex printing, improved printhead and Heat-Free tech.
Delivers fast printing speeds with good quality and wireless features.
In my time as a journalist, I’ve rarely reviewed printers. It’s one of those product categories, where every product seems the same (just differentiated by the type of printer), and it’s hard to wax eloquently about them. Nonetheless, when Epson came knocking on the door, I just couldn’t say no. New products always excite me, and a printer seemed like a good challenge, and a change from the ordinary (read: smartphones, laptops and earphones).
The Epson EcoTank L4360 is a compact, Wi-Fi enabled printer and the successor to the EcoTank L4260. It’s more geared toward small business and home offices, but even the average consumer can find use for a printer such as this.
With the EcoTank L4360, you can print up to 8,500 pages in black or up to 6,500 pages in colour per bottle. The cost per page, according to Epson, is Rs 0.12 for black and Rs 0.30 for colour.
With one month under the tank (yes, excuse the pun), I’ve been very impressed with the EcoTank L4360. At 24,300 (on Amazon India), this printer is totally worth its weight.
Some big improvements
The EcoTank L4360 now supports automatic double-sided (duplex) printing, and uses Epson Ink 001 (pigment-based), as compared to Epson Ink 003 (dye-based) on many of the previous models released. The ink box, itself, is now separate. It can be opened by itself and is very easily accessible.
While the printer still uses Wi-Fi 4 (it does need a modern day update), it has been updated to support WPA2 and WPA3, which is the latest Wi-Fi security.
Most importantly though, the printerhead has been upgraded. This means that the quality and speed of printing has improved.
Lastly, the EcoTank L4360 is powered by the latest from Epson. The Heat-Free technology means that this printer consumes just 13W while it’s running. It’s also compatible with UPS systems, so can also work for those places with frequent power outages.
Design: Compact, and can fit anywhere
The EcoTank L4360 is around the average size for a printer, and that means that it can fit in almost anywhere. It’s sleek, compact, and looks very clean. I know designs of modern-day printers aren’t anything to write home about, but Epson has done a good job here.
What’s good
Speed: The USP of the EcoTank L4360 is its speed. It can deliver 15 images per minute (ipm), if you’re printing in black. Switch to colour and that dips a little to 8 ipm. This, along with the fact that the printer can churn out 8,500 pages in black / 6,500 in colour before needing a refill, means that this is one heavy-duty printer.
Economical: I don’t know how economical this is as I haven’t done nearly enough research to answer that question. With that said, at just Rs 0.12/black printout, this is an inexpensive printer all things considered.
LCD display: The 1.44-inch colour LCD screen is a great addition to the printer. Usually printer displays are too small, or perform limited functions. The one on the EcoTank L4360 is quite useful, and very bright.
Duplex printing: Duplex printing is basically a feature on printers wherein the printer can automatically print on both sides of a sheet of paper. This, in turn, helps save paper, filing space, and costs.
High-quality prints: Need some quality photo prints? Look no further as the EcoTank L4360 can print at resolutions up to 4800x1200 dpi.
Wi-Fi Direct: This is one underrated feature. With Wi-Fi direct, one can print wirelessly, from a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or similar device, without the need of an internet connection or a router. This is done by creating their own local Wi-Fi signal. Essentially, it is direct, peer-to-peer (P2P) communication.
Verdict: Is the Epson EcoTank L4360 Printer worth your hard-earned money?
It’s now been a couple of months since the launch of the EcoTank L4360 printer.
The answer is a resounding yes. There’s hardly much to fault here. The printer has got many upgrades, but still at its core, priorities speed and affordability. It’s now got ‘smart’ features that are worth every penny. From Duplex printing to Wi-Fi Direct, the EcoTank L4360 printer should be at the top of your shopping list, even if you just want it for use at home.
While it isn’t the most compact printer out there, it does fit nicely in most rooms. This printer is also easier to unclog if the ink ever gets clogged in the pipes. Just keep the printer fairly active and you’ll never encounter a clog. Lastly, just one thing to keep in mind is that you shouldn’t forget to wash and clean out the ink waste before a reset.
There are plenty of competing models out there, but the EcoTank L4360 is worth a hard look. It's worth every penny. Maybe, if you can snag it, on discount, for under Rs 20,000, that’ll be a steal.