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The hiring situation in the IT sector today varies sharply across experience levels. At the entry level, the slowdown has been particularly severe. Earlier, large IT companies hired freshers in huge numbers every year, especially from top colleges, which created a ripple effect across the market by opening up opportunities in mid-sized firms for students from other institutions. That pipeline has now weakened significantly.

Many big IT firms have frozen or reduced fresher hiring, delayed joining dates by six to ten months, and cut campus intake, leaving thousands of graduates from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 batches still waiting for jobs.

As students from top colleges also begin competing for roles in smaller and mid-sized companies, the pressure in the market has intensified, making many desperate job seekers vulnerable to scams such as fake consultancies, pay-for-job schemes, and fake experience rackets.

For mid-level and lateral employees, the picture is more mixed. Professionals with expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud, and specialised technical skills are still finding opportunities and, in some cases, commanding attractive offers. However, those working in conventional or legacy technologies are facing reduced hiring, long joining delays, background verification uncertainties, project allocation issues, and mobility constraints such as 90-day notice periods. This has made lateral movement much harder than before.

A major reason for this shift appears to be the overhiring that took place during the COVID years, when companies aggressively expanded on the assumption that digital demand would continue to surge. Many projects were planned around that expectation, but after the pandemic, some of those projections did not materialise as online demand in several sectors stabilised or declined. As projects slowed or disappeared, fresher hiring was hit first, and the impact has since spread across other segments of the IT workforce.