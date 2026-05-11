Anthropic’s New AI Model Puts Banking Sector on Alert — Here’s Why

IMF warns advanced AI models could accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks against global financial systems.
Indian regulators and banks fear existing cybersecurity measures may prove inadequate against AI.
RBI mandates stronger cyber frameworks as regulators worldwide increase vigilance over AI threats.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned the finance industry stating that Anthropic’s recent controlled release of its Claude Mythos Preview, an advanced AI model with exceptional cyber capabilities. It can speed up finding and exploiting weaknesses in software.
“This foreshadows how fast-moving, AI-driven cyber risks could destabilise the financial system if not managed carefully, and why authorities must focus on building resilience through supervision and coordination – rather than treating these developments as purely technical or operational issues,” IMF stated in its blog post.
Growing AI Cyber Risks
The IMF, in its blog post, warned that powerful AI tools could be weaponised to undermine the global financial system, which relies on highly interconnected shared digital infrastructure including software, cloud services and payment and data networks.
It warned that the offensive capabilities of intruders outpace traditional defences.
Rising Banking Security Concerns
Extreme cyber incidents could trigger severe funding strains, raising solvency concerns and disrupting wider markets. This vulnerability stems from a global digital infrastructure that is now deeply interconnected. As a result, cyber risk is increasingly about correlated failures that could disrupt financial intermediation, payments and confidence at the systemic level.
The international agency’s statement is in line with what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last month. She expressed concern that banks’ cybersecurity systems may be insufficient to handle emerging threats from Mythos and other such advanced AI models.
While banks have diligently protected their customers over the years, their capabilities may not be sufficient in the age of advanced AI. “There is a need for new and more versatile measures to counter emerging threats,” Sitharaman said, urging extensive interaction among companies under the aegis of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to assess investment needs, adopt new technologies and use AI to counter threats.
The concern radiating from the top of India’s financial sector underscores a growing global anxiety among regulators over the disruptive power of AI systems like Mythos. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission recently sent a letter to the country’s financial services industry saying it needs to fortify current cybersecurity systems.