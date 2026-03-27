Xiaomi Pad 8 Review: The Best Mid-Range Android Tablet By A Mile

The new Focus Keyboard

What I loved most about the Pad 8 is how it turns into a mini-computer/laptop replacement with the brand-new Focus Keyboard. The Focus Keyboard connects easily via the pogo pins on the rear panel. Typing is fast (surprisingly faster than with the Pad 7). There’s good key travel, the trackpad is smooth and very precise, and gestures are a pleasure to use. With the Focus Keyboard, the display can tilt up to about 120 degrees. There is also no fear of the tablet falling out as it is quite sturdy.