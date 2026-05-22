Vivo X300 FE Review: The Standout Compact Flagship With Very Few Compromises

What’s good?

Design: Standing out from the crowd. Rather than the circular camera module as seen in other Vivo flagship smartphones, the X300 FE adopts the pill-shaped (Hello there, Google Pixel or even Apple’s iPhone Air) camera island on the rear with the ZEISS branding. The camera island may protrude a little but there is minimal wobble. WIth new colour options and old favourites - Urban Olive, Lilac Purple and Noir Black - the phone appeals to a wide array of consumers and is very premium. Last but not least, the matte finish on the back helps keep fingerprints at bay.