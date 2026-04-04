Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Well-Crafted 16-Inch Laptop That Can Become Your New Daily Companion

Touchpad: If I had to change anything about the Zenbook S16 then it would be that large touchpad. Yes, it is massive. It’s an excellent trackpad, when all you want to do is move around the cursor. Anything else, and the trackpad fails. From the left-hand side of the trackpad, I tried performing a ‘left-click’ and it constantly failed me. It constantly sent me into the ‘right-click’ menu. Furthermore, there were way too many accidental touches. Also, Asus should have inserted their famous number pad. Gestures are useful, but again, only when tthey work.