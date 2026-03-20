Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) Review: No Alexa+ Yet in India, but Still the Best Smart Display Speaker on the Market

I remember, back in 2017, when Amazon debuted the first-ever Echo devices. There was this excitement in the air. I hurriedly purchased one the moment it went on sale on Amazon. I was like an excited child, and the promise of a smart assistant in the form of a Bluetooth speaker-like device was too good to be true. Little did I know that after testing it out and writing about it, it would just sit there, gathering dust on my desk.