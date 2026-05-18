Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 65-inch Review: A Bold New Era For Xiaomi, A Must-Consider For All Consumers

Xiaomi is done with making the most affordable products on the market. Over the last few years, there has been a quiet shift in Xiaomi’s R&D, marketing, and the number of products it releases each year. They aren’t chasing the bottom dollar. Instead, they want to make products that are still affordable for the average consumer and stand the test of time in terms of quality. In short, Xiaomi is no longer the budget brand you thought it was. It’s grown up, more mature, while not abandoning its core consumer base.