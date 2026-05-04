Asus ZenBook S14 (2026) Review: Classy, Polished, Powerful But Expensive

Now, while we’re on the subject of binge-watching, let me dial in some criticism. It comes in the shape of the speakers. The Zenbook S14 features a quad Dolby Atmos speaker setup. It does get loud and can be used for podcasts or casual listening sessions. But it lacks the richness and detail of other laptop speakers I’ve reviewed recently. These speakers also lack thumping bass, which might disappoint some of you. I’d recommend hooking this laptop up to some external speakers for a better overall binge-watching experience.