Ditching Old Funnel: How Gen Z is Rewriting India’s Retail Rules

India’s e-retail market hit $65–66 billion in 2025 and is growing over 20% annually
Gen Z now makes up nearly half of online shoppers and is changing how discovery, trust, and purchase happen
The traditional “search–compare–buy” funnel is giving way to influencer feeds, instant delivery, and conversational shopping
India’s e-retail landscape is undergoing a structural shift, moving away from deliberate “search-and-browse” behaviour toward instant, influencer-led, and speed-driven buying cycles.
The latest findings from Bain & Company show that this change is being powered by Gen Z shoppers, who now account for 40%–45% of India’s e-retail base and drive nearly half of incremental orders in 2025.
Their influence is most visible in fashion, beauty, and personal-care categories, where trends increasingly originate on social platforms rather than storefronts.
The report adds that this evolution—amplified by Gen Z preferences and rising online adoption in smaller cities—is setting the stage for India’s e-retail market to expand from about $65–$66 billion today to an estimated $170–$180 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030.
Unlike older generations, these young consumers do not rely on standard search bars. Instead, they utilize a new shopping funnel anchored in social media feeds, immersive video content, influencer recommendations, and instant credit options. This shift is fundamentally rewriting how lifestyle, fashion, and beauty brands must position themselves to capture high-intent buyers.
Gen Z Effect on How India Shops
Much of this shift is being amplified by shoppers from Tier 2+ cities. Small-town India contributed nearly half of incremental e-retail orders in 2025, even though shopper penetration here remains significantly lower than metros. Improved logistics, vernacular content, festive sales events, and rising digital familiarity are rapidly expanding the base of first-time online buyers.
At the same time, quick commerce—delivery in under 30 minutes—is redefining expectations. What began as a grocery convenience is now a trust marker across categories. With a $10–11 billion GMV and thousands of micro-fulfilment centres concentrated in top cities, speed is becoming central to how consumers evaluate platforms. Sessions in quick commerce apps are short, intent-driven, and conversion rates are significantly higher than traditional e-retail journeys.
Another emerging shift is conversational commerce powered by AI. Tools such as Rufus from Amazon and shopping integrations inside ChatGPT hint at a future where users describe what they want instead of searching for it. While still nascent, this model aligns closely with how Gen Z prefers to shop—guided, visual, and instant.