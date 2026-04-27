Oral-B's iO3 Review: A Budget Electric Toothbrush to Consider For Long-Term

What I’ve liked most about the iO3 is that you can monitor your brushing just by looking in the mirror, without having to stare at a smartphone side by side (though in many cases that is also helpful) while brushing. When you enable the ‘daily clean’ mode and start your brushing, you’ll notice the pressure sensor. The pressure sensor will light up green if you get the brushing pressure just right, or red if you’re brushing a little too firmly, in which case you need to reduce it. This is a welcome feature as it helps avoid gum damage.