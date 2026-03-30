iQOO 15 Ultra Review – A Flagship iQOO 5G Mobile Phone Worth Buying?

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In early February, iQOO unveiled the iQOO 15 Ultra in China, making it the first ‘ultra premium flagship’ from the brand. According to rumours and reports, the model may soon be introduced in global markets, including India. The 15 Ultra is the top spec variant from the iQOO 15 series, making it the best iQOO 5G mobile phone designed to date. While it shares many of the features and specifications with the standard iQOO 15 flagship, it gets a bigger battery, improved display, and gaming enhancements that bump up its value.
Whether you want to wait for the iQOO 15 Ultraor wish to buy a different handset, you can now afford your desired model with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs. Instead of paying the entire amount in one go, you can divide the price into pocket-friendly instalments, spread over 3-60 months. Bajaj Finserv partner stores, located in more than 4,000 Indian cities, give you access to several benefits, including instant approvals and zero down payment offers on select models. Thus, buying even a premium smartphone is now affordable and convenient.
iQOO 15 Ultra - What you can expect from the brand’s “ultra premium” phone
The upcoming iQOO 5G mobile phone builds on the standard iQOO 15 flagship, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip expected to power the device. However, the 15 Ultra is tipped to house a bigger 7,400 mAh battery and a more advanced display. If you are a serious gamer, the iQOO 15 Ultra brings noticeable improvements, including built-in pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers for better gaming control.
Expected specifications:
RAM
16GB/24GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro
Storage
256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (with Gaming Chip Q3)
Display
6.85-inch 2K+ Samsung M14 AMOLED display 144 Hz refresh rate 8000 nits peak brightness
Rear cameras
50MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto
Front camera
32MP
Battery
7400 mAh with 100W Flash Charging support
Operating system
OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Futuristic design with gaming-focused build
The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a premium metal frame with a matte glass back, which can improve grip during long gaming sessions. Leaks suggest a transparent-style camera module with lighting elements, giving the phone a unique, premium look.
Design highlights:
Metal frame with matte glass back
Transparent-style camera module with lighting
IP68 and IP69 protection
AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution for smooth visuals
The 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch 2K+ Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This combination makes scrolling and gaming feel smoother, while the high resolution makes visuals crisp and immersive.
Display highlights:
6.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED display
144 Hz refresh rate
Up to 8,000 nits peak brightness
Eye protection features for added comfort and convenience
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with dedicated gaming support
The premium iQOO 5G mobile phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. This setup will deliver more stable performance during gaming and multitasking. With up to 24GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the phone is designed to handle demanding apps and heavy gaming titles without experiencing slowdowns.
Performance highlights:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Dedicated Q3 gaming chip
Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM
Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
Triple 50MP camera setup for versatile photography
The iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a main sensor with OIS, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera. This setup can help capture detailed photos, wider scenes, and zoom shots with better clarity.
Camera highlights:
Rear: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto
Front: 32MP
Designed for unrivalled gaming performance
Leaks suggest the 15 Ultra could include pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and high touch sampling rates. These features significantly improve response times in competitive games.
Gaming highlights:
Pressure-sensitive gaming triggers
High touch and motion response rates
Advanced cooling system with a fan
Larger battery than iQOO 15
The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to pack a 7,400 mAh battery, which is larger than the cell found in the standard iQOO 15 flagship. It is also tipped to support 100W fast charging and 40W wireless charging, resulting in quick top-ups and reduced downtimes.
Battery highlights:
7,400 mAh battery
100W wired fast charging, 40W wireless charging
Software and connectivity for everyday use
The premium flagship from iQOO is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It may also support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and advanced GPS systems. These features can help ensure faster connectivity and smoother everyday usage.
Software and connectivity highlights:
OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6 support
NFC and advanced navigation systems
iQOO 15 Ultra – Expected pricing and options
The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to be priced in the premium flagship segment. Based on early reports, the base variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced around Rs. 70,000, while higher variants may go up to around Rs. 1 lakh, depending on configuration.
*Disclaimer: The pricing and specs are based on early reports and rumours. Please wait until the official launch for accurate information.
Why should you consider the iQOO 15 Ultra?
The iQOO 15 Ultra is the company’s first ‘ultra premium’ flagship, and focuses on performance and smooth gaming. Among the iQOO 5G mobile phones, it is expected to be positioned as the best smartphone designed by the company. Once it is unveiled in India, you can consider buying the model for the following reasons:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with gaming chip
2K+ AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate
7,400 mAh battery with fast charging
Triple 50MP camera setup
Gaming-focused controls and cooling
How to buy the iQOO 15 Ultra on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv
Once the iQOO 15 Ultra becomes available in India, you can buy it from any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores. This way, you can avail of Easy EMIs, instant approvals, and zero down payment offers on select models, making the purchase ultra-convenient. Follow these steps to shop for the phone once it becomes available:
Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.
Select the iQOO 15 Ultra variant you want.
Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter.
Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.
Complete the purchase and take your new phone home.
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