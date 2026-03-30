iQOO 15 Ultra Review – A Flagship iQOO 5G Mobile Phone Worth Buying?

Futuristic design with gaming-focused build

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a premium metal frame with a matte glass back, which can improve grip during long gaming sessions. Leaks suggest a transparent-style camera module with lighting elements, giving the phone a unique, premium look.

Design highlights:

Metal frame with matte glass back

Transparent-style camera module with lighting

IP68 and IP69 protection

AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution for smooth visuals

The 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch 2K+ Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This combination makes scrolling and gaming feel smoother, while the high resolution makes visuals crisp and immersive.

Display highlights:

6.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED display

144 Hz refresh rate

Up to 8,000 nits peak brightness

Eye protection features for added comfort and convenience

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with dedicated gaming support

The premium iQOO 5G mobile phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. This setup will deliver more stable performance during gaming and multitasking. With up to 24GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the phone is designed to handle demanding apps and heavy gaming titles without experiencing slowdowns.

Performance highlights:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Dedicated Q3 gaming chip

Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

Triple 50MP camera setup for versatile photography

The iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a main sensor with OIS, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera. This setup can help capture detailed photos, wider scenes, and zoom shots with better clarity.

Camera highlights:

Rear: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto

Front: 32MP

Designed for unrivalled gaming performance

Leaks suggest the 15 Ultra could include pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and high touch sampling rates. These features significantly improve response times in competitive games.

Gaming highlights:

Pressure-sensitive gaming triggers

High touch and motion response rates

Advanced cooling system with a fan

Larger battery than iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to pack a 7,400 mAh battery, which is larger than the cell found in the standard iQOO 15 flagship. It is also tipped to support 100W fast charging and 40W wireless charging, resulting in quick top-ups and reduced downtimes.

Battery highlights:

7,400 mAh battery

100W wired fast charging, 40W wireless charging

Software and connectivity for everyday use

The premium flagship from iQOO is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It may also support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and advanced GPS systems. These features can help ensure faster connectivity and smoother everyday usage.

Software and connectivity highlights:

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6 support

NFC and advanced navigation systems

iQOO 15 Ultra – Expected pricing and options

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to be priced in the premium flagship segment. Based on early reports, the base variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced around Rs. 70,000, while higher variants may go up to around Rs. 1 lakh, depending on configuration.

*Disclaimer: The pricing and specs are based on early reports and rumours. Please wait until the official launch for accurate information.

Why should you consider the iQOO 15 Ultra?

The iQOO 15 Ultra is the company’s first ‘ultra premium’ flagship, and focuses on performance and smooth gaming. Among the iQOO 5G mobile phones, it is expected to be positioned as the best smartphone designed by the company. Once it is unveiled in India, you can consider buying the model for the following reasons:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with gaming chip

2K+ AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate

7,400 mAh battery with fast charging

Triple 50MP camera setup

Gaming-focused controls and cooling

How to buy the iQOO 15 Ultra on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv

Once the iQOO 15 Ultra becomes available in India, you can buy it from any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores. This way, you can avail of Easy EMIs, instant approvals, and zero down payment offers on select models, making the purchase ultra-convenient. Follow these steps to shop for the phone once it becomes available: