Gen Z Fuels Founder Boom on LinkedIn, Up 104% YoY in India

Founder listings in India jump 104% year-on-year, the highest across markets, says LinkedIn
3 in 4 Gen Z entrepreneurs now rely on multiple income streams
AI is making entrepreneurship more accessible, with 80% saying it’s open to all backgrounds
India is witnessing a sharp rise in entrepreneurial ambition, with LinkedIn reporting a 104% year-on-year (YoY) increase in members adding “Founder” to their profiles, the highest growth among global markets.
Released on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the platform’s latest research shows that artificial intelligence and digital tools are reshaping how people build careers, making entrepreneurship faster, easier, and more accessible than ever before. The trend is especially strong among Gen Z, who are increasingly moving away from traditional career paths and embracing flexible “portfolio careers.”
Gen Z Leads Portfolio Shift
According to LinkedIn data, three in four (75%) Gen Z entrepreneurs in India now have multiple income streams, compared to 62% of Gen X. This reflects a growing shift toward “portfolio careers,” where individuals combine multiple roles, projects, or businesses instead of following a single linear job path.
The study also highlights changing definitions of success among younger founders. Gen Z prioritise freedom and flexibility (64%), personal growth (56%), and financial wealth (55%), with many showing a stronger willingness to take risks compared to older generations.
AI Lowers Entry Barriers
Artificial intelligence is playing a central role in this transformation. Around 80% of founders in India say entrepreneurship is now accessible regardless of background, while 81% believe it is more achievable today than ever before.
Younger entrepreneurs are especially reliant on AI tools, with 85% of Gen Z founders saying these technologies are important to their business. Many credit AI with making the idea of starting a company feel realistic for the first time.
LinkedIn India Country Manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman said, “AI is lowering barriers that once made starting a business feel out of reach, enabling a new generation of founders to experiment, adapt, and build with greater confidence.”
Brand & Network Boost
The report also highlights the growing importance of visibility and networking. Four in five entrepreneurs say their professional network has been key to starting or growing their business, while 67% identify as content creators.
LinkedIn adds that founders are increasingly using its platform tools and learning courses to build brands, hire talent, and scale businesses in a more digital-first economy.