From Airbnb to Anthropic: How Krishna Rao Became AI's Most Important Money Man

Today, the company is reportedly in talks to raise $30 billion at a valuation of $900 billion. Rao began talks with prospective backers within the last two weeks, according to the Financial Times. In April, Anthropic said its run-rate revenue surpassed $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025. That figure is now said to be reaching $45 billion. This would place Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI, which closed its latest funding round at a post-money valuation of $852 billion in March 2026. Both firms are also racing toward potential public market offerings that could come as soon as later this year.