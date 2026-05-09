In its fifth year, he said, "The programme reflects our sustained commitment to India's innovation journey, while strengthening the ecosystem through design thinking, skilling, industry exposure, and start-up support, in alignment with the vision of #DigitalIndia." As Samsung marks 30 years in India, the company is significantly expanding the scale and ambition of the programme, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's innovation ecosystem and the vision of #DigitalIndia, the statement said.