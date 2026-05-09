South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship innovation and education programme in India, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.
The programme has been designed to empower India's next generation of young innovators to build technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges, the company said in a statement.
The 2026 edition will provide incubation grants worth ₹2 crore to the top four winning teams, enabling them to further develop and scale their ideas through incubation support at IIT Delhi, it added.
In addition, the top 20 teams will receive ₹20 lakh, while the top 40 teams will be awarded ₹8 lakh along with Samsung devices and mentorship support, the company said.
"With the 2026 edition, we are taking innovation deeper into Bharat - more than doubling our outreach to schools and expanding access for young changemakers," Samsung Southwest Asia President & CEO JB Park said.
In its fifth year, he said, "The programme reflects our sustained commitment to India's innovation journey, while strengthening the ecosystem through design thinking, skilling, industry exposure, and start-up support, in alignment with the vision of #DigitalIndia." As Samsung marks 30 years in India, the company is significantly expanding the scale and ambition of the programme, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's innovation ecosystem and the vision of #DigitalIndia, the statement said.