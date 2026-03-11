Vivo X200T Review: An X300 Series Lurking In The Shadows

What could have been better

The display: The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is good for media consumption and gaming. It’s got slim bezels, and so you get a very immersive experience. With a 1.5K resolution, you’re good to go to binge-watch sports or play hours of Call of Duty: Mobile. The only problem is with the choice of panel. It supports only 60Hz or 120Hz, with preset modes, and doesn’t go below. Yes, you can choose to switch automatically, but you are missing out compared to the displays on some other smartphones.