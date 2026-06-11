Asus to Scale up Production in India to 20-30%, Start Making Gaming Laptops This Year

Asus plans a major boost to its India production footprint
Targeting 20–30% of its laptop sales from local manufacturing in 2024–25, up from 10%.
The company will start making TUF gaming laptops in India this year, aiming to localise 25–30% of those units via a Chennai-based manufacturing partner
Taiwanese PC maker Asus plans to scale up production of laptops in India to 20-30% in the current financial year, a senior company official said on Thursday.
The company also aims to start local manufacturing of gaming laptops in the current fiscal, according to Paramjeet Singh Mehta, head of product and marketing for the consumer business at Asus India.
He said the company has been meeting 10% of laptop demand through local production in India, which will be scaled up this year.
"From 10% of laptop production sold by Asus in India being made locally in 2024-25, the figure will go up to 20-30% this year with the addition of gaming laptop production," Mehta said.
Asus has announced plans to start production of the TUF gaming laptops in India.
"Local productions of gaming laptops will start from this year and from our understanding, we are the first brand to do so," he said.
The company plans to localise 25-30% of TUF gaming laptops in India.
Asus India has partnered with an electronics manufacturing services firm in Chennai for the production, he said.