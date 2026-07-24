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Kandla Port Streamlines Fertilizer Handling Through Infrastructure Upgrades And Seamless Cargo Movement

Kandla Port has streamlined fertilizer handling with two dedicated berths, modern warehouses, and seamless coordination with railways. Loading around 4.5 rakes daily, the port has cut vessel waiting time and congestion, ensuring timely cargo evacuation for importers, farmers, and the supply chain.

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Kandla Port Streamlines Fertilizer Handling Through Infrastructure Upgrades And Seamless Cargo Movement
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 23: The Port has earmarked two dedicated berths for fertilizer vessels, ensuring that ships are berthed strictly as per seniority, resulting in smooth vessel operations and reduced waiting time.

The newly constructed warehouses provided by the Port have significantly enhanced storage capacity, enabling efficient cargo handling and minimizing congestion.

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The Railway authorities have also extended excellent support by providing adequate rakes for evacuation. As a result, Kandla has consistently been able to load approximately 4.5 rakes per day, which is in line with the available handling capacity.

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The coordinated efforts of the Port Authority, Railway authorities, shipping agents, stevedores, and all stakeholders have ensured seamless fertilizer operations and timely evacuation of cargo, benefiting importers, farmers, and the overall supply chain.

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Under the leadership of Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, the Port has undertaken several infrastructure and operational initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time, and ensuring seamless cargo movement. The creation of modern warehousing facilitiescapacity augmentation measures, and continuous process improvements have significantly strengthened the Port’s fertilizer handling capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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