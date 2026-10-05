Sony LinkBuds Clip Review: Open Earbuds Built for Comfort, Tuned for Calls

The LinkBuds, to me, prioritise vocal and instrument clarity, and yes, for the most part, they deliver. Podcasts are excellent, and jazz sounds much better than on most open-ear earbuds (barring the excellent Nothing Ear (open)). If you do get these earbuds, then keep the buds in Standard mode, as that was the best. There is a Voice Boost option if you’re listening to podcasts and videos, and yes, it does work quite well.