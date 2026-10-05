Sony LinkBuds Clip Review: Open Earbuds Built for Comfort, Tuned for Calls

Sony gets the open-ear formula largely right, with an exceptionally comfortable design
Its standout feature is call quality, with clear voice pickup even amid heavy traffic noise
Sound is natural and spacious, but bass lovers may want more — especially at ₹18,990
When comfort is prioritised, does it mean that sound quality is being sacrificed? That’s the question I set out to answer when the brand-new Sony LinkBuds Clip earphones arrived at my doorstep a few weeks ago.
Clip-style earbuds are taking off in 2026, and Sony has finally unleashed their first-ever pair in India. They are priced at ₹18,990, so they definitely aren’t cheap. They are available in four colours: Green, Greige, Black, and Lavender.
The LinkBuds Clip, in essence, offer open-ear comfort (yes, this time comfort is being prioritised) and spatial awareness. They are also more secure than regular in-ear earbuds. Sony says you can go a full day of use without feeling fatigued. With a balanced sound being promised, will sound quality triumph over comfort?
Prioritising Comfort
Sony’s LinkBuds Clip earbuds clip to the middle part of the outer ear. It’s a ribbon-shaped bridge with two glossy plastic parts at each end. The bigger of the two sits comfortably behind your ear. The smaller one sits in the ear. In fact, the band doesn’t help keep the earbuds in your ear; soft silicone accessories (sold separately) address this issue and help keep the earbuds in place. There are two silicone “air fitting cushions” included in the box, just in case you need a snugger fit.
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This kind of design has both pros and cons. To me, the earbuds feel like they’re always about to fall off, even if they never do. On the other hand, it rarely feels like you’re even wearing anything on your ear. It’s lightweight and supremely comfortable once you get used to it.
The buds are supposed to be clipped to the midpoint of your ear. The closer the driver is to your ear canal, the better the sound quality.
The case is compact and similar to other cases in the LinkBuds series. The only downside is that the LinkBuds Clip’s case doesn’t support wireless charging.
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Touchy Touch Controls
To say that I was a little bit disappointed with the touch controls would be an understatement. The touch controls would be familiar to anyone who has used wireless earbuds before. The problem is that tapping at the right point (the apex of the band) is fairly difficult. Even after a few weeks of usage, my accuracy at ‘hitting’ the touch portion remains low.
Good Sound Quality
Natural. That’s how I’d describe the LinkBuds Clip sound. Most casual listeners will be more than happy with the LinkBuds Clip’s sound quality, especially during the quieter moments. Like all open-ear earbuds, the LinkBuds Clip are low in bass. But that’s the trade-off. You can hear your surroundings but don’t get much sound isolation. The sound is well-balanced with a decently wide soundstage.
The LinkBuds Clip feature a single 10mm dynamic driver. The upper mids and the lower treble are quite strong and powerful. The result is an airy sound that’ll satisfy most listeners. At times, it can sound screechy, but that’s the only thing I can fault it for.
The LinkBuds, to me, prioritise vocal and instrument clarity, and yes, for the most part, they deliver. Podcasts are excellent, and jazz sounds much better than on most open-ear earbuds (barring the excellent Nothing Ear (open)). If you do get these earbuds, then keep the buds in Standard mode, as that was the best. There is a Voice Boost option if you’re listening to podcasts and videos, and yes, it does work quite well.
Another downside of open-ear earbuds is that you can’t turn the sound up too loud. If you do, then the sound starts leaking, and people around you can hear what you’re listening to.
Call Quality Is Really Good
I’ve rarely had a good experience during calls with open-ear earbuds. All that changes with the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds. I made a couple of calls lasting half an hour or more, and the people on the other end kept on complimenting the earbuds. They could hear me pretty well despite loud honking cars next to me.
These earbuds use a dual microphone setup (along with a bone conduction sensor). The bone conduction sensor isolates your voice from your surroundings. I was quite happy with the result. The microphone on the LinkBuds Clip is impressive. While the overall sound quality might not be the best, the voice, which is the main thing, was clear throughout. Arguably, the call quality is the LinkBuds Clip's best selling point.
How Long Do They Last?
Sony claims 9 hours of battery life with continuous use. I consistently got over 8 hours of use on a single charge. It’s not the best battery life of open-ear earbuds, but it’s quite good.
There’s no wireless charging here, which is a big omission, considering the price it's selling at. You can top it up using a USB-C cable. A 3-minute charge can provide an hour of playback.
Great Open-Ear Earbuds?
The Sony LinkBuds Clip have two big advantages: call quality and comfort. If you’re a fan of open-ear earbuds, or you’re a runner, then the Sony LinkBuds Clip will serve you well. For me, it’s my second-favourite pair of open-ear earbuds I’ve ever tested. Yes, the Nothing Ear (open) earbuds provide better sound quality and almost as much comfort as these.
There’s no ANC or passive noise isolation, but that shouldn’t deter you from buying them. The only reason not to get these is if you like to hear your music at loud volumes. These are simple, well-designed clip-on earbuds. They’re more expensive than I’d have liked, so maybe wait for a discount before buying these.