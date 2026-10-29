Vivo V80 Review: A Battery Powerhouse With A Reliably Main Camera

The Vivo V80 is the latest upper mid-range offering from the brand with a few key upgrades. There’s a brand new design (it looks a little familiar though, doesn’t it), a larger battery (it truly is a battery champion), and the largest camera setup on any V-series smartphone to date. It’s got those Zeiss objects and, as always, is bringing the flagship experience to the mid-range segment. Oh, and did I mention one more upgrade?! The display now has a 144Hz refresh rate.