Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Review: Balancing Sound Quality With Outdoor Awareness

At first, these types of headphones may look weird. They wrap around your head, with a sizable gap, and hook over your ears. The weirdest part may be the fact that no part of the ear is covered. The trick up its sleeve, though, is the hybrid design and Shokz calls this DualPitch technology. Traditionally, with bone-conduction, bass notes are hard to produce without severe vibrations and buzzing sensations against your face. Shokz does this by letting the bone-conduction handle the higher frequencies (mids and highs) while the separate air conduction driver directs the bass toward your ear. Of course, it isn’t ideal, and the bass isn’t anywhere near what you’d get from in-ear earphones or even over-the-ear headphones, but it is miles ahead of what the competition provides in this segment.