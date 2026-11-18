The Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a new wide-folding design, smooth performance and an impressive 7.6-inch OLED display.
Battery endurance and camera limitations remain its biggest drawbacks despite improvements over its predecessor.
It is a compelling option for reading, gaming and video consumption, but may disappoint users prioritising photography and battery life.
By now you’ve already dissected all the news about Apple’s shiny new iPhone Duo, their first ever foldable product. Technically, Samsung also has a first-generation product. Yes, this is Samsung’s first-ever “wide” folding smartphone, a trend that only just started in 2026.
I was reading a headline the other day, “Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales jumped 20% following iPhone Duo launch” and I’m not surprised for even one minute. I’ve been using the smartphone for a good couple of weeks and even though the design is decisive, there’s no denying that the phone is smooth, polished, and entertaining to use.
There’s also the Xiaomi 18 Fold, and the Huawei Pura X Max that have entered the wide passport-style foldables segment, but they haven't been released in India, so there’s little to no point talking about them. There have been some “wide” style foldables before, but there’s a reason the category hasn’t taken off yet. Maybe with Samsung’s push, this might just be the year.
With RAM prices soaring through the roof, it’s been a year where innovation has stagnated and incremental upgrades are the name of the game. Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Duo have provided some respite from that and there’s a clear winner out of them.
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Decisive Design
Samsung’s latest folding smartphone has a passport-like shape that reminds one of the old Blackberry days. It can unfold, and become a mini tablet, just like Samsung’s elder folding sibling has done for decades. The Z Fold 8 is an entirely new product within Samsung’s catalog and one that got a lot of people excited.
These “wide” foldables are not everyone’s cup of tea, including mine. The Z Fold 8 is 9.7mm thick when closed, but it more resembles a notebook than a traditional smartphone. Since it is wide, reaching the other end, one-handed, is a real task. Similarly, since it is shorter than traditional folding smartphones, the keyboard takes up about half of the screen, leaving you very little space to see the content above. That makes it unpleasant to type. In fact, some apps even have a bar above it, making it an even smaller box that you’re typing into.
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That isn’t to say that the display isn’t great. Apps, websites, photos, they all look crisp. Even brightness isn’t the problem. Unfold the smartphone and you’re looking at a 7.6-inch OLED display, which for me, is the hero of the product. It’s bright, crisp, vibrant and the text is super sharp.
Even after a couple of weeks I couldn’t get used to this new “wide” design. A lot of my fellow friends in the industry were gushing about it, but for me, I just wasn’t sold on it. Yes, it’s a better fit for video as it has a 4:3 aspect ratio. Even for reading, in the book style, it’s pleasant. Read in portrait orientation, and it’s blissful.
I’ve also had a look at the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s squarer display, and videos look the same on both. Though the Z Fold 8 has smaller black bars.
Almost Everything Else Is Top-Notch
Why do I say ‘almost’? You’ll find out. For now, let’s talk about the performance, which has hit the sweet spot. Yes, the Fold 8 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, the same one as in Samsung’s other flagship candy-bar smartphone, the S26 Ultra. It’s snappy, fluid, and it breezes through every task you throw at it.
I tried opening a bunch of Google Chrome tabs, taking videos and photos galore, playing video games, streaming YouTube (both in foreground and background) and messaging. The smartphone didn’t stutter/lag for even a minute.
The chipset is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and there is a 16GB RAM variant as well. All this makes for a buttery-smooth experience. The only downside here is that the smartphone does get quite warm. Especially the area right below the bottom right side of the camera.
The display, as mentioned above, is excellent. The speakers that accompany it are quite good, and I rarely had anyone complain about the mic while I was on call with them.
Build quality is also superb. I’ve nicked the phone a few times, and there hasn’t been a visible scratch yet.
What I Didn’t Like
The Galaxy Z Fold8 comes with a 4,800mAh battery. It’s not the smallest, but definitely far from the largest. It might be one of Samsung’s first-ever silicon-carbon batteries, but it does fall short of expectations. While I complained a lot about battery life when I reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I remain cautiously optimistic this time around. Yes, the battery size has been increased from 4,400mAh to 4,800mAh but it doesn’t perform that much better in real world usage.
Most of the time, after having been out and about the entire day, I get home with about 5 to 10 percent battery left. In fact, on some days, the smartphone died on me before I was able to reach home. With the Z Fold 7, it was a definite “twice-a-day-charge-smartphone”. The Z Fold 8 improves upon that but doesn’t necessarily alleviate battery anxiety. Thankfully, charging speeds have gotten an upgrade. You can now charge, via a wire, at up to 45W speeds.
Cameras are another area where I’ve been less than impressed. There’s a lack of a dedicated telephoto lens. Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with just a dual-camera setup. There’s the 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 50MP f/1.9 ultra-wide shooter. Compared to the Z Fold 7, and especially the Z Fold 8 Ultra, it’s a big step down. Even the main camera has taken a hit with respect to megapixels.
Daylight photos are the only thing worth writing about. They’re sharp, vibrant, with natural colours and skin tones and high levels of HDR. If you’re used to shooting with a previous Samsung smartphone, then you’ll feel right at home. But, since you’re paying almost Rs 2,00,000, for this foldable, you’d surely expect more from the cameras.
Should You Buy The Galaxy Z Fold 8?
If you want a passport-style foldable then look no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It is an excellent phone, overall, if you can get to liking this new design language. There are some annoyances that I have with respect to the design, like I mentioned above. The size is my biggest issue, as there is just less space to type and see what you’re typing. In essence, the cover display feels a little cramped, and because it is “wide” you can’t really use it one-handed.
The lack of a telephoto camera is also very limited. It also does get a little bit warm, especially when gaming.
That aside, just unfold the smartphone and you’ll see just how gorgeous the display is. The new shape works very well for gaming, watching videos and especially for reading.
Let me put it this way. If photographer and/or gaming are your priority from your next ‘foldable’ then look beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 8. But if you want a new, innovative, “wide” folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will service your needs very well. As for competition, there really only is the iPhone Duo here in India. We all know what’s happening with Apple’s first-gen foldable, so it’s better to just look past it.
Here’s hoping Samsung builds upon its foldable momentum and truly upgrades the Z Fold 8 with a smashing camera in 2027.