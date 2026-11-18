Should You Buy The Galaxy Z Fold 8?

If you want a passport-style foldable then look no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It is an excellent phone, overall, if you can get to liking this new design language. There are some annoyances that I have with respect to the design, like I mentioned above. The size is my biggest issue, as there is just less space to type and see what you’re typing. In essence, the cover display feels a little cramped, and because it is “wide” you can’t really use it one-handed.