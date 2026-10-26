Duroflex Unveils Great Comfort Fest With Hampers Worth Up To Rs. 24,996 And Gold Vouchers Up To Rs. 30,000

Commenting on the festive initiative, Mr. Ullas Vijay, CMO, Duroflex Limited said, “Festivals are increasingly becoming a time when consumers invest in their homes and make considered upgrades that enhance everyday living. At Duroflex, we see deep sleep as an integral part of that experience, and this festive season, we wanted to make the journey towards better sleep even more rewarding. Our festive offer brings together meaningful value through wellness-focused hampers and additional rewards on larger purchases, giving consumers more reasons to upgrade their sleep spaces this season.”