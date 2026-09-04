The Theatre Trio, Sub 9 and Rear 9 deliver thumping bass, clean vocals and a wide Dolby Atmos soundstage that works best in large rooms.
The system is bulky and takes time to set up, while rear speakers can become overwhelming when positioned too close to the listener.
At nearly ₹4.1 lakh for the complete setup, the Theatre Trio is best suited to buyers with large spaces or dedicated home theatres rather than typical living rooms.
It’s an expensive proposition, but one that I can’t just shake off. Yes, I might not be able to justify the price, but the product itself is pretty amazing. I’m talking about Sony’s new BRAVIA Theatre Trio paired with a Theatre Sub 9 and a Theatre Rear 9.
All three cost a whopping Rs 4,09,970. The Theatre Trio is priced at Rs 2,39,990, the Theatre Sub 9 at Rs 94,990 and the Theatre Rear 9 at 74,990. I’ve been using Samsung’s flagship soundbar (a soundbar, a subwoofer, and two rears) since 2025, for a couple of months now, and I purchased it for under a lakh.
The Bravia Theatre Trio includes a small soundbar and two oversized left and right speakers. I paired it with the Sub 9 and the Theatre Rear 9 (two large rear speakers).
The question is: at such a price, is the Bravia Theatre Trio worth it? Let’s dive in.
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Massive
Yes, the first word that comes to mind when I saw all the boxes was “massive”. Unboxing and setting up the sound system took a lot of effort, but I was blown away once it was up and running. The soundbar has a small centre channel bar, plus two woofers and a tweeter in the front. Each side has a side-firing driver.
The left and right speakers, part of the Theatre Trio package, have front-firing woofers and tweeters, along with up-firing speakers. This gives the whole Dolby Atmos effect.
To say that it fills a room in an instant would be an understatement. The Sub 9 and the Theatre Rear 9 also take up a lot of space.
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Every single speaker comes in black. None of the speakers or the soundbar have a display, but LED lights indicate their status. The build quality is superb.
I dropped one of the speakers while unboxing, and it didn’t even get a scratch or dent. The cables included in the box are premium and plenty long for all your needs. It looks great, feels premium, and will be the new centre of attention in your room.
The box also includes a remote control. It’s small and very useful. It’s got all the standard controls that you’d need without taking up much room. From volume buttons to a dedicated mute button and buttons for Night, Voice and Sound Field modes. You can also access all of these controls via the companion app.
Sony is trying to give you a true home theatre setup. The speakers can also be wall-mounted for an even more immersive experience.
It takes a while to get the sound system going, as the setup process isn’t quite straightforward. It’s easy, but it takes time and patience. The accompanying app makes setup easier.
You can calibrate the room with the included mic. I tried a couple of times without the mic, as that was an option, but the connectivity wasn’t stable, it seems. It didn’t work for me at all. With the provided mic, inserted into the USB-C port and the phone turned upside down, it worked well.
How’s the sound quality?
Let me make something clear before I get into it. Don’t expect this sound system to work magic.
If your content source is poor, the sound will be poor too. The smaller the room, the worse this will sound. The soundbar and accompanying speakers need a big room to project the sound into.
Once that is factored in, be prepared to be wowed by the sound system like I was. Yes, the Sub 9 provides the punch that you didn’t think you needed. It rattled my room, and rightfully so. You can even pair two Subs together, but frankly, that’d be overkill.
Thumping bass, clean vocals, and, with ‘Voice’ mode, an emphasis on the voices. With Sound Field on, you’ll get a wider soundstage, and the transitions can be heard, and each scene will be more immersive. I felt like I needed Sound Field on at all times to get the best out of these speakers.
I played movies ranging from Top Gun: Maverick to Lord of the Rings and even Star Wars. The Sound Field gives you true surround sound. With Sound Field off, it’s like you don’t have any rear speakers.
Speaking of which. For some shows and movies, the rear speakers, if not placed far apart from where you’re sitting, can overwhelm you. I constantly had to turn them down, or even off in some cases, as it was giving me a headache.
The rear speakers can work very well for “positional audio” but having them on at all times isn’t recommended. Especially if you are just watching regular YouTube videos. On the flip side, even with them on and playing Dolby Atmos content, I struggled to hear them unless I bumped them up to the max volume.
Verdict: Too expensive?
Bass will strike you, sound will engulf you, and you’ll be immersed like no other. With that said, the Bravia Theatre Trio isn’t for everyone. You’ve got to have a large room, sufficient space between speakers, and, if possible, have a dedicated theatre room. The sound system is meant for a specific audience, and they’ll be very satisfied.
That said, for me personally, the Theatre Trio on its own isn’t worth the asking price. Cheaper options will work well for smaller rooms and larger audiences. If you want something beyond a soundbar, you can try the whole package. But just make sure that you have a room large enough to accommodate the massive speakers.