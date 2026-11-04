Poco X8 Power Long-Term Review: This Is The New Mid-Range Endurance King

What I Liked

Build quality: Somehow, it didn’t feel hefty to me. My hands weren’t tired while using the smartphone and even when binge-watching cricket on the go, I had no fatigue. Yes, it is a little unwieldy at 229 grams, but you can’t deny that POCO has really thought about the design before going through with the super large battery. In fact, with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the display, you can be rest assured that you’re getting a premium smartphone with a build quality that’ll last you for years.