Asus Vivobook S14 Flip review: A Value-For-Money 2-In-1 Laptop With A Snapdragon Processor

The S14 Flip brings the 360* convertible format to a wider audience. It’s good the look and feel of a modern device, while also retaining a touch of nostalgia. What I mean by that is this: Asus hasn’t taken any chances with the S14 Flip. They know their target audience and have served them well over the years. With some interesting upgrades for 2026, the S14 Flip might just be the one to buy, that is, if you’re sold on the 2-in-1 concept.