Asus Vivobook S14 Flip review: A Value-For-Money 2-In-1 Laptop With A Snapdragon Processor

Features a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 360-degree hinge that smoothly transitions across Laptop, Tent, Stand, and Tablet modes.
Powered by a Snapdragon X processor, it handles daily office work, photo editing, media playback, and light creative tasks effortlessly, complemented by a solid port selection and comfortable Ergosense keyboard.
Priced at ₹1,02,990, it is a recommended versatile 2-in-1 buy despite minor compromises in memory capacity (8GB RAM limit), average speaker output, modest battery life, and lack of color choices.
It’s rare that you can find a budget laptop worth recommending in 2026. With prices through the roof (thanks again RAMpocalypse), it’s like finding a needle in a haystack. Well, thankfully, I have found one for you. Say hello to Asus’ brand-new Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408QA).
The S14 Flip brings the 360* convertible format to a wider audience. It’s good the look and feel of a modern device, while also retaining a touch of nostalgia. What I mean by that is this: Asus hasn’t taken any chances with the S14 Flip. They know their target audience and have served them well over the years. With some interesting upgrades for 2026, the S14 Flip might just be the one to buy, that is, if you’re sold on the 2-in-1 concept.
For a 2-in-1 laptop, the hero of the product has to be the display. Well, the S14 Flip has an OLED touchscreen. It’s a 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It goes as bright as 300 nights and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It’s got a 85% screen-to-body ratio, a little on the lower side.
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I/O ports are sorted as there are 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The keyboard is Asus’ signature Ergosense one with backlit keys. There are 2 built-in speakers, Dolby Atmos support and a 50Whr battery.
How Does The Laptop Perform?
With a Snapdragon X processor, the laptop punches above its weight. Yes, don’t push it with the latest AAA games, and you’ll be just fine. In any case, this is more of a creator’s laptop. Whether you’re typing documents, watching YouTube videos, or doodling, you’ll feel right at home. Even photo editing, with the gorgeous display, is a treat. Showcasing presentations in tent mode is one of my favourite things to do with this laptop.
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The laptop comes in at 1.39kg and doesn’t feel bulky at all. You do feel the pinch when it comes to RAM. With just 8GB RAM, the laptop can stutter and lag, on occasion, but for most of the day, you just won’t feel it. Doing office work was just fine. I edited documents, wrote a lot, made collages of all my photos, transferred lots of files, and played YouTube videos and music from Spotify in the background.
The ergonomic touchpad was one of Asus’ better ones, and the keyboard was very comfortable to type on with 1.7mm key travel.
Sturdy Hinge
The number of times I ‘flipped’ the laptop was unbelievable. Yes, just like the flipping videos of the iPhone Duo, I must have ‘flipped’ this laptop at least 50 times a day during my couple of weeks of usage. Yes, I did it for testing purposes and not just because I was bored. The hinge was very sturdy, I can safely say, and it can easily transition between the four modes - Laptop, Tent, Stand and Tablet.
What I Wasn’t Sold On
Yes, I have already mentioned it above but I would have prefered at least 16GB of RAM. I know prices are skyrocketing but still.
The other thing I wasn’t sold on was the audio. Yes, the stereo speaker system is enhanced by Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound but there are many other laptops, even those that are cheaper, which feature a richer sound and better in-built speakers.
Lastly, the one other aspect I would like to tell you about is the battery life. The S14 Flip features a 50Wh battery, and I was just about to eke out a day’s worth of usage on a single charge. That’s not bad, but in today’s world, it could have been much better.
Verdict: A Decent Buy?
At a current price of ₹1,02,990, I can very easily recommend the S14 Flip if you’re looking for a 2-in-1 laptop.
The build is solid, the use case is versatile, and the laptop performs admirably for your daily office tasks and has just enough ports to get by. And, like all other Asus laptops out there, the display is gorgeous and truly the USP of this laptop.
My only gripe would be that “Your Vibe. Your Colour” motto isn’t true. I wish Asus had actually released some new funky colours for this laptop.