HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Snapdragon X2) Review: One Of My Favourite Ultrabooks Of 2026

Love At First Sight

I’ve always liked HP’s design language and laptops. They’ve been sleek, vibrant, and something you’d want to use every day. The OmniBook Ultra takes it further. It has a clean, distinctive look with just one colour option: Stone Blue. As we know, prices have risen globally, but with everything inside the OmniBook Ultra 14, I’m happy to see it retailing at ₹1,89,999. For this laptop, HP used forged, stamped aluminium. This means the strength and rigidity are top-notch, while the weight stays minimal.