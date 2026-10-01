HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Snapdragon X2) Review: One Of My Favourite Ultrabooks Of 2026

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 is a near-perfect Windows on Arm laptop, powered by Snapdragon X2 Plus.
It offers a sleek, durable build, quiet performance, and over 10 hours of battery life.
At ₹1,89,999, it is pricey, with a so-so display, an average touchpad, and weak gaming.
Love at first sight. Yes, we don’t need another laptop to prove how superior Snapdragon X chips are in the x86 world. Lo and behold, HP has done it yet again. Yes, the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 is a near-perfect Windows laptop. Well, I should specify: it’s running Windows on Arm. If I were worried about one thing (read: battery life), I’m just not after using this laptop for a couple of weeks.
This is by far HP’s best ultrabook in years, and one of the best overall. With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, the laptop captures your heart from the moment you unbox it and set it up.
This is HP’s ‘throw-everything-at-it’ laptop. Yes, it’s spec'd out and decked out. Alternatively, you can equip this laptop with Intel’s latest chips. So, depending on your needs, you’ve got the best of both worlds.
Love At First Sight
I’ve always liked HP’s design language and laptops. They’ve been sleek, vibrant, and something you’d want to use every day. The OmniBook Ultra takes it further. It has a clean, distinctive look with just one colour option: Stone Blue. As we know, prices have risen globally, but with everything inside the OmniBook Ultra 14, I’m happy to see it retailing at ₹1,89,999. For this laptop, HP used forged, stamped aluminium. This means the strength and rigidity are top-notch, while the weight stays minimal.
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Like Asus, HP takes build quality seriously. The laptop has passed a series of MIL-STD 810H tests is one of the most durable laptops on the market. According to HP, this is "the world's most durably slim consumer notebook”. While it took a knock or two without damage, I think the laptop’s paint may scratch if you toss it into a bag with other items, such as keys.
The OmniBook Ultra weighs just 1.27 kg and measures 0.42 inches thick. It’s thinner and lighter than many other 14-inch laptops on the market.
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Power-packed Performance
Like I say in all my reviews, and to give advance warning, this isn’t a gaming laptop. Plus, Snapdragon chips aren’t known to be the best for gaming. The laptop that I got for review came with the 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus X2P-64-100 processor. This X2 Plus variant has an 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU.
For my day-to-day use and standard work tasks, the laptop flew through everything I threw at it. Web browsing was fast and fluid; photo editing in Adobe ran smoothly, as did note-taking in
Notion, plus lots of Discord, YouTube, and Spotify. The laptop never ran hot, and it never broke a sweat. It was just your everyday companion that never let you down. Also, let me tell you something. I never heard the fans come on even once.
Snapdragon has done a terrific job with its X2 chips, and performance was never an issue. HP also redesigned the active cooling system. It now houses its first vapour chamber with liquid cooling. Maybe that's why I never heard those fans. HP also uses AI-based Smart Sense to optimise performance in real time.
The only thing I would caution against is gaming. I don’t want you to get disappointed. I played many casual games like Trackmania Nations Forever, but every time I played a full-fledged game, I had to lower the settings for a smooth experience.
The 14-inch 2K OLED display (1920x1200) didn’t wow, but it is still one of the better ones on the market. I just wish it had a 120Hz display and higher peak brightness.
The laptop has just a handful of Type-C ports, but that’s not surprising. At least there is one on each side. On the left-hand side, there’s a USB4 Type-C port (Thunderbolt 4 along with Power Delivery 3.1), DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
On the right-hand side, there are two Type-C ports.
A quick note on the four discrete downward-firing speakers (with two tweeters and two woofers and spatial audio tuning). I had a blast watching movies as the speakers were good and didn’t distort even at the highest volumes.
How’s The Keyboard?
Keyboard quality on HP laptops has improved over the years, and I had a blast typing long articles and reviews on the OmniBook Ultra. One thing to note: the keyboard is latticeless. This means that there is no spacing between the individual keys. The keys are fantastic and deliver excellent feedback. There is no automatic backlighting, but there are two levels of manual brightness.
The precision touchpad is large, but not entirely great. It’s the one thing I wasn’t ‘sold on’ when I was using the laptop.
All-day Battery Life
I was seriously impressed by the battery life. Maybe it’s the choice of the Snapdragon X2 Plus instead of Qualcomm's most powerful chip. Still, the 70Wh battery gave me a full day of use, with some juice left over for the morning. I easily topped 10 hours of screen-on time, which is fantastic in my books.
One Of The Best Ultrabooks Out There?
At ₹1,89,999, the OmniBook Ultra14 isn’t cheap by any standards. I know RAM prices have made everything more expensive, but HP could have been a tad more aggressive here. It’s one of my favourite laptops of 2026, and one I have recommended to a number of people. It’s perfect for college students, productivity-focused users, developers and all the creators out there. It delivers top-notch performance without breaking a sweat, with class-leading battery life, efficiency, and reliability at its core.
HP has done wonders with the keyboard, and there is enough premiumness to show it off. I would have hoped for a better display, and maybe better internal graphics, but beyond that, you just can’t go wrong with this laptop. It has superb build quality, and Qualcomm's much-improved Snapdragon X2 chips have me sold.