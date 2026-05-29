Are Silicon Valley Techbros Overhyping the AI Job Threat?

"It is not really possible to do this ex ante, just as the impact of electricity was not possible to guess in the late 19th century. This is exactly why fluid economic systems, with easy insolvency, flexible labour markets, a vibrant stock market etc, will always outperform great planning. The risk taking can be done by the private sector or even the state, but the real game is willingness to wipe clean the failed bets in each round of innovation."