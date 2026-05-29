Are Silicon Valley Techbros Overhyping the AI Job Threat?

Working professionals are gripped by AI layoff fears stoked by Silicon Valley leaders
Studies from the ILO, US Fed and LinkedIn suggest AI is transforming rather than erasing jobs
Companies still aggressively hiring engineers while using AI as a convenient narrative for restructuring
Rishika (name changed) was in class 8 when she saw some of her school seniors becoming software engineers. The pay and prestige that came with the profession was all she ever dreamt of, and so she began working towards it.
That same year, Rishika enrolled in a coaching institute and grew up around test series and cut-offs. Finally, she made it to a top engineering institute and spent four demanding years earning a degree that still promises upward mobility in India.
And then, just as the dream finally turned into a real job title, software engineer at a global tech company, she found herself doomscrolling through X, reading countless declarations that the profession was about to go obsolete.
Anik's encounter with that fear came differently: a friend told him about layoffs at a big tech company due to AI. Coming from a small town near Kolkata, and having freshly joined the workforce, he felt anxious about his own position.
Anik's interest in computers began early, around class 8 or 9, and by the time he reached class 10, he knew he wanted to pursue computer science. Growing up around a home computer and guided by an uncle who was a computer science professor, his curiosity about how systems worked grew steadily. After school, he sat for the JEE Mains exam but didn't make it to a top-tier college and joined a tier-3 institute in Kolkata instead. That didn't dull his interest. He kept exploring beyond the syllabus, participated in hackathons, and even started a small edtech venture with a friend.
Alongside college, Anik also prepared for GATE through self-study and online resources, which eventually took him to NIT Warangal for his master's. From there, he entered the corporate world, working first at Samsung in an R&D role and then moving to Qualcomm. When AI began dominating conversations around jobs and layoffs, he felt an initial wave of anxiety. But rather than dwelling on it, he says, he is now focused on upskilling himself.
The anxiety felt by Rishika and Anik, and shared by millions of IT workers across India, is well-founded — up to a point. In the past two years, several AI founders and investors have made sweeping public claims about the technology displacing jobs within months. These statements, whether about the complete automation of a role or an entire occupation going obsolete, have repeatedly stoked fear across the job market.
But the evidence tells a more complicated story: The risk of AI-driven job displacement is real — but not at the scale being claimed.
A May 2025 joint study from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Poland's National Research Institute (NASK), described as "the most detailed global assessment to date of how GenAI may reshape the world of work," suggests that 25% of global employment is potentially exposed to generative AI — but that "transformation, not replacement" is the most likely outcome.
In February 2025, the US Federal Reserve reviewed 16 surveys and found that firm-level AI adoption was usually somewhere between 5% and 40%, while worker-level use of AI at work was commonly 20% to 40%. That suggests AI is still not uniformly embedded across workplaces.
AI is already an established, groundbreaking technology, and with continued advancement, some displacement is inevitable. The question is not whether jobs will change. It is whether the narrative around that change is running far ahead of the evidence — and whether the people driving that narrative have an interest in doing so.
The Hype and The Hypers
Interestingly, even those who are sounding the alarm bells on massive disruption in the future have not been able to predict the pace of the change quite accurately.
For example, in March 2025, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, speaking at a US Council of Foreign Relations event, gave a 12-month timeline for coding to be completely automated. "I think we will be there in three to six months, where AI is writing 90% of the code," he said. "And then, in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code."
A year on, most of those claims have not materialised. In April 2026, Anthropic itself had around 429 open engineering roles. Undeterred, Amodei shifted the goalposts. In January 2026, he triggered debate at the World Economic Forum by saying software engineering could be obsolete within "six to twelve months." He added that in his own workflow, "I don't write any code anymore. I just let the model write the code."
A month later, he reiterated the point in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath: "coding is going away first… or coding is being done by AI models first." That newly set deadline is also approaching, with no signs yet of mass-scale disruption in coding jobs. Notably, the frequency of these comments has been rising as Anthropic moves closer to its IPO.
Amodei is not alone. Almost all major AI leaders have made statements hinting at job loss at significant scale. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a September 2025 interview on The Tucker Carlson Show, was direct about customer support: "I'm confident that a lot of current customer support happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that'll be better done by an AI."
In January 2026, xAI chief Elon Musk, on the Moonshots podcast, argued that AI could already handle a huge portion of today's jobs — that AI and robotics were about to hit like a "supersonic tsunami."
White-collar work, he said, would go first. "Until you can move atoms, the first thing that can be replaced is anything that involves digital work." If a job involves tapping keys and moving a mouse, AI can do it. "You need humanoid robots to shape atoms. If all you are doing is changing bits of information, which is white-collar work, that is the first thing to go."
He went so far as to say that AI in its current state could already replace most jobs. "Even with AI at its current state, we are close to being able to replace half of all jobs, including white-collar jobs like education. Anything that involves information, and anything short of shaping atoms, AI can do probably half or more of those jobs right now."
According to LinkedIn data, xAI currently has more than 5,000 employees, compared to over 7,500 at OpenAI and more than 4,700 at Anthropic. Beyond his own companies, Musk has been aggressively poaching talent from competitors — reportedly pulling over 14 researchers and engineers from Meta in 2025, hiring the AWS data center networking lead in early 2026, and recruiting senior leaders from the AI coding startup Cursor.
If Musk, the richest man on the planet, cannot fully automate the workflows of his own organisations, the case for absolute AI replacement is harder to make than the rhetoric suggests.
Top tech giants — Meta, OpenAI, Google and Apple — are also aggressively poaching engineers from one another, offering massive compensation packages, stock incentives and research freedom to secure top AI and software talent.
The gap between the rhetoric and the hiring data is not a small detail. It is the core of the story. The same industry warning that code is dying is still spending aggressively on engineers.
Silver Bullet Excuse: AI
Layoffs at major tech companies have further amplified fears of AI-driven job loss. Most of these companies cite AI as the reason for cutting jobs — but the picture is more complicated.
Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, believes most companies are using AI as a convenient excuse to justify layoffs that are really about reducing surplus headcount.
On the 20VC podcast, he said: "They all overhired during Covid. The hiring binge companies went on during COVID was wild. It was a combination of interest rates going to zero and a complete loss of discipline when companies went virtual and employees became icons on a screen, leading to rapid hiring. What is happening now is that essentially every large company is overstaffed, at least by 25%, with many by 50% and some by 75%. Now they have a silver bullet excuse: it's AI."
Business Insider reported in April 2026 that US software engineering job postings had climbed to more than 67,000, the highest level in over three year—roughly double the mid-2023 low and up about 30% in 2026 alone.
Amar Srivastava, CEO of Scaler's Online Business, argues that the confusion stems from misunderstanding what code generation actually changes. If a machine can produce more code faster, that does not make engineers redundant. It shifts the human role upward: toward deciding what needs to be built, how it should behave, how it should be tested, and what edge cases matter. The copilot has taken over some of the typing. It has not taken over the thinking.
He points to Google, which recently disclosed that around 75% of its code is now AI-generated, up from roughly 25% two years ago. But has the number of engineers at Google fallen to a third? No.
"The reason is straightforward. Even if AI can generate large portions of code, engineers still play a critical role in determining what needs to be built, how it should be built, and whether it will work reliably in real-world conditions," Srivastava said.
Most Exposed Jobs
Even more structured predictions from the AI companies have not proven to be entirely reliable. In March 2026, Anthropic released an economic research report introducing a new metric to measure the replaceability of different professions.
The metric, called 'Observed Exposure,' combines theoretical LLM capability with real-world usage data to assess AI displacement risk, weighting automated — rather than augmentative — and work-related uses more heavily.
According to the report, computer programmers face the highest observed exposure at 74.5%, making the role the most vulnerable to AI displacement. Customer service representatives follow at 70.1%, then data-entry keyers (67.1%), medical-record specialists (66.7%) and marketing specialists (64.8%).
But how does that vulnerability look on the ground?
Akshaara Lalwani, CEO of marketing firm Communicate India, says she doesn't see it materialising in her day-to-day work. AI has not reached the point where it can replace a human employee entirely, she argues — especially in a dynamic role like marketing. In her view, and she is also involved in her firm's hiring, the current state of AI is one of efficiency, not elimination.
"Artificial general intelligence doesn't exist today," she said, describing AI as a "great copilot" and "great enabler" rather than a replacement for talent. Her broader point: people still need to be hired, trained, supervised and trusted. AI can remove friction. It cannot yet remove responsibility.
Neeti Sharma, CEO of hiring platform TeamLease Digital, sees the same pattern elsewhere. "Most companies are still exploring the right use of AI and best fitment for their use cases."
Sharma believes that while some products are replacing repetitive work, current AI still requires a careful balance with human capability. "Companies are not replacing humans in high volumes; instead, they are becoming more selective. Roles are evolving rather than disappearing. AI tools today still need human supervision, especially in complex, client-facing, or judgment-heavy work."
Future of Jobs in an AI-Native World
Many experts believe that a significant number of current jobs will eventually be eliminated, but that this need not translate into mass unemployment. The more likely outcome, they argue, is a reshaping of work rather than its wholesale replacement.
As Anirudh Damani of Artha Ventures puts it: "We don't have horse carriage runners anymore, do we? Nobody is running around with horse carriages anymore. So, what happened to their jobs? They adapted to becoming drivers."
LinkedIn's data points in the same direction. By 2030, the skills required for most jobs in India are expected to change by around 65%, suggesting that while AI is displacing some tasks, it is also being embedded into existing roles and creating new ones. Job posts in India mentioning AI or Generative AI have grown 2.5x in the past two years, with applications to those roles growing more than twice as fast as for jobs that make no mention of AI.
Santosh Dsouza, Head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn India, says they are not seeing sustained hiring declines. Instead, "employers are updating job descriptions to reflect new skills and expectations."
Sanjeev Sanyal's recent response to Elon Musk on X captures the argument well. "AI will certainly cause dislocation," he wrote, "but like all technology it will also create new jobs and opportunities in the medium term."
Sanyal went further: "AI and robots will also not produce goods and services in excess of money or demand that there will be no inflation. Both of these are classic mistakes made by those who think that there is a finite number of jobs to be done in the world and a finite set of consumer demands. By their logic, we have already exceeded everything that even the wealthiest person could have imagined in 1800, so there should be no jobs or inflation in the 21st century."
Damani echoes the point: "The jobs we have today did not exist 50 years ago. What was a data scientist 50 years ago? There was nothing called a data scientist. The same applies to many roles. What was a quality assurance engineer 50 years ago? I am not even saying go back 100 years, let us go back 30 years. What was a cyber security expert? New jobs will come. That is part of our evolution. As far as I am concerned, nobody is going to be replaced entirely. You will have new jobs."
But what new jobs are on the horizon?
Sanyal says it is too early to say. The priority, in his view, is not elaborate advance planning but building an economic system agile enough to respond when the moment arrives.
"It is not really possible to do this ex ante, just as the impact of electricity was not possible to guess in the late 19th century. This is exactly why fluid economic systems, with easy insolvency, flexible labour markets, a vibrant stock market etc, will always outperform great planning. The risk taking can be done by the private sector or even the state, but the real game is willingness to wipe clean the failed bets in each round of innovation."
It is the older, more historically grounded view of technological change: it destroys some tasks, reshapes many others and creates entirely new kinds of work. The market is rarely tidy enough to support the idea of a permanent jobs apocalypse.
There is an awkward truth about who gets to frame this debate. The people warning most loudly about AI's job-killing power are often the same people selling the tools. That creates an incentive structure in which fear is not just a by-product of the conversation — it is part of the business model.
That is the more useful frame for Rishika and Anik.
The real story is not that AI is fake or harmless. It is that the current narrative of instant job replacement is running ahead of reality. AI is already changing work, but the evidence so far points to augmentation, restructuring and selective displacement, not a blanket extinction of skilled jobs.
The software engineer of the future may look very different from the one Rishika and Anik trained to become. But the job is not going away.