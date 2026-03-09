What Jobs Will AI Replace? Anthropic's New Metric Exposes Roles Most At-Risk

Anthropic’s approach to measuring observed exposure combines data from three complementary sources. First, they draw on the O*NET database, which enumerates the tasks associated with roughly 800 US occupations. Second, they use their own usage data as captured by the Anthropic Economic Index. Third, they incorporate task-level exposure estimates from Eloundou et al. (2023), which evaluate whether a large language model could, in principle, make a task at least twice as fast.