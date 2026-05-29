Anthropic Surpasses OpenAI With $965 Bn Valuation After Latest Fundraise

Anthropic raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round.
The funding values the AI startup at $965 billion post-money.
Google, Amazon and major global investors participated in the round.
Anthropic has raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, valuing the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at $965 billion post-money. The latest valuation places the company ahead of rival OpenAI and underlines growing investor confidence in the AI sector.
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is best known for its Claude AI models and enterprise-focused tools used for coding, cybersecurity and workplace automation. The company has rapidly expanded as businesses increase spending on artificial intelligence software.
Big Tech Backs Anthropic
According to Bloomberg, Google invested several billion dollars in the funding round under its broader plan to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic over time. Amazon added another $5 billion as part of an earlier commitment.
Chipmakers including Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also invested undisclosed amounts, helping the funding round exceed Anthropic’s original $30 billion target.
Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao said the funding would help the company meet growing demand for products such as Claude Code and Cowork, while supporting future AI research and expansion.
“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,” Rao said in a blog post.
“This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens,” he added.
Revenue Growth Accelerates
Bloomberg reported that Anthropic expects to generate $10.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter, more than double the previous quarter. The company is also reportedly moving closer to its first profitable quarter.
The report added that Anthropic has told investors its annualised revenue run rate could cross $50 billion by the end of next month, up sharply from $4 billion in July last year.
Both Anthropic and OpenAI are expected to pursue public listings as early as this year, accroding to the report. One person familiar with the matter told the publication Anthropic still plans to move ahead with an IPO despite the latest fundraising.