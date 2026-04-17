TCS Nashik Case: Why India’s Corporate Safety Nets are Failing Their Youngest Workers

For investors, clients, and boards, the case is a reminder that workplace safety is now a governance metric, not just an HR matter. For Indian corporates, especially large IT exporters, the Nashik episode exposes the cost of weak escalation, thin oversight, and compliance that exists on paper but not in practice. If the allegations are substantiated, this will likely become one of those cases that pushes companies to harden their POSH systems, decentralise oversight, and make employee safety measurable rather than merely promised.