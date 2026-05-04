AI's Infra, Application Layers are Converging: Boundless Ventures' Natasha Malpani

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I mean, that's the job, right? First is sourcing: if thousands of companies approach you, how do you find the outlier teams? Second is selection: how do you decide what to invest in? Third is portfolio management: how do you support founders to achieve the best outcomes?

In terms of selection, there is no single right answer. Every investor has a different framework. At Boundless Ventures, we focus on multiple aspects. First, we are founder-first. We spend significant time understanding founders, their background, psychology, thinking, and past actions. We do not rely only on standard metrics like education or work experience. Our portfolio includes founders who are former CROs of hospitals, CMOs of companies like Ola Electric, as well as university dropouts with no work experience. There are founders from IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, people who have worked at Unacademy or spent a decade at ISRO, and others who started companies in college. There is no single visible pattern, so we focus on mindset.

We look for belief, the ability to shape the world, a unique vision, and resilience, the capacity to improve after setbacks. We also assess whether founders combine technical depth and customer understanding with the ability to sell. Selling is storytelling: convincing employees, investors, and customers at every stage. At the early stage, founders have very little and must create their own reality, so we look for people who can do that.

Second is the market. We spend time at the frontier because we are a specialized fund, an AI-native, cross-border fund that invests early, doubles down at each stage, and focuses on consumer AI, vertical AI, and deep tech. We engage with universities and labs, including Stanford, IISc, and IIT Madras, to understand developments in areas like physical AI, robotics, space tech, and world models. This is how we form market views.

As a result, our portfolio is differentiated, spanning areas like space, travel, AI security, and healthcare, along with emerging work in fields such as immunology and world models.

Finally, there is traction. At our stage, we are not focused on unit economics like a growth investor. However, raising money purely on an idea is no longer sufficient. Since anyone can build an MVP today, we expect founders to have built one and demonstrate early validation.