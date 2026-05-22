Will AI Destroy Jobs Or Create New Opportunities? | AI Expert Jitendra Vaswani’s Data-Backed Warning

New Delhi [India], May 21: Jitendra Vaswani, founder and CEO of leading digital marketing agency DigiExe.com and investor in AI Agency KreativeMedia.io, has built businesses on the frontlines of digital transformation for years. Having witnessed firsthand how technology reshapes industries, markets, and businesses, Jitendra Vaswani is now sharing what the latest global research makes impossible to ignore: artificial intelligence is actively disrupting the global workforce, and professionals across IT, marketing, legal, finance, and administrative roles have a shrinking window between now and 2028 to adapt before the displacement becomes irreversible.