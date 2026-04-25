Agents, Emails and the Cost of Killing Human Oversight: Inside AI's Cybersecurity Nightmare

A

Yes, the models are capable.

You can train models on security expertise. For example, you can train a model to detect remote code execution vulnerabilities in source code. If the model has enough training data on poorly written code and good code, it can help spot vulnerabilities very well.

The same model, if it goes into the hands of an attacker, can be used the same way. That is why every vulnerability you find should be treated as a zero-day attack. A zero-day is something new that has happened and you do not really know how to fix it immediately, so you put all your resources into mitigating the threat as early as possible.

Going forward, these models can also go into the hands of attackers. So if you find a security vulnerability or threat, treat it as a zero-day and close or mitigate it at the earliest. You cannot have a laid-back attitude and say, “This is probably a low vulnerability, nothing can possibly happen, I will set an SLA of three days.” That may have been possible a decade back or even three or four years back, but not now.

Attackers can chain multiple vulnerabilities. What seems like a low vulnerability can be chained with a medium vulnerability and then another medium vulnerability, and suddenly you have a beautifully crafted attack chain that gives the attacker good access to your system.

So it is important that no vulnerability is left unpatched. Treat it as the highest priority. Sometimes organisations prioritise adding more features or product code, and yes, that matters. But if there is a security mishap, it is easy for a business to go out of business. Security has to be the primary key. If there is any weak spot, treat it with the most serious approach, as a zero-day, and patch it as early as possible. That is the way forward.