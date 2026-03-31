Voice AI Firm Gnani.ai Secures $10Mn Funding for Global Expansion

India’s industrial output grows 5.2% in February, up from 2.7% last year.
Manufacturing leads with 6% growth, driven by metals, autos and machinery.
Mining improves modestly; power generation growth moderates.
Consumption remains uneven; FY26 industrial growth steady at 4.1%.
Gnani.ai has raised $10mn in the first tranche of its Series B funding round, led by Aavishkaar Capital, with participation from existing investor Info Edge Ventures, the company announced today.
The Bengaluru-based company develops voice-based artificial intelligence systems for enterprise use. It said the funds will be used to expand globally, strengthen product and engineering teams, and develop multilingual and industry-specific solutions.
Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai provides a platform that processes over 30mn voice interactions daily across more than 12 languages and serves over 200 enterprise clients.
"At Gnani, our mission has always been to make customer engagement more human, more secure, and more scalable through voice-first AI," said the co-founders. "Partnering with Aavishkaar Capital is a powerful validation of that vision. Their investment will help us deepen our generative AI capabilities and accelerate our global expansion," they added.
Gnani.ai recently launched Inya VoiceOS, claimed to be India’s first 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice sovereign foundational AI model, at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Released as a research preview ahead of its upcoming flagship 14-billion-parameter model, Inya VoiceOS enables end-to-end spoken intelligence by operating directly across acoustic and semantic layers, removing the need for intermediate speech-to-text and text-to-speech pipelines.
Gnani.ai also introduced Vachana STT, an enterprise-grade Indic speech recognition model trained on over 1 million hours of voice data across 1,056 domains, alongside Vachana TTS, a foundational text-to-speech model offering human-like speech and zero-shot voice cloning across 12 Indic languages.
"Deep-tech is no longer a niche — it is becoming central to solving the defining challenges of our time: agricultural resilience, financial inclusion, climate adaptation, and equitable access to services," said Shilpa Maheshwari, Managing Director, Aavishkaar Capital.
The funding marks the first close of a larger Series B round.