  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Jsw energy sells 25 crore jsw steel shares for 3150 crore via bulk deal

JSW Energy Sells 2.5 Crore JSW Steel Shares for ₹3,150 Crore via Bulk Deal

JSW Energy offloaded 2.5 crore shares of JSW Steel through a bulk deal to raise ₹3,150 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
JSW Energy
info_icon

JSW Energy on Monday announced the sale of 2.5 crore equity shares in JSW Steel for Rs 3,150 crore through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Post-transaction, the company's balance holding is 4,50,38,350 equity shares of JSW Steel Ltd, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the company has divested 2,50,00,000 equity shares (face value Re 1 each) of JSW Steel Ltd through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on May 18, as part of a strategic liquidity release, realising gross proceeds of Rs 3,150 crore.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
JSW Infra Q4 Profit Falls 18% to ₹423.67 Cr - null
JSW Infra Q4 Profit Falls 18% to ₹423.67 Cr

BY PTI

The monetisation of a part of the shareholding in JSW Steel Ltd not only releases capital for pursuing the company's growth strategy but also improves return on capital employed, reinforcing the company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders, it added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×