Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Redefines India’s Fashion Landscape: Portfolio Brands Deliver Explosive Revenue Growth And Rapid Global Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), India’s first and only fashion-focused venture studio, is officially transforming the nation’s fashion ecosystem. By institutionalizing investment and providing structured mentorship to homegrown businesses and talents, FEF is bridging the critical gap between creative brilliance and commercial scalability.

Sanjay Nigam initiated the Fashion Entrepreneur fund, which recorded a massive response in its initial phase, obtaining over 10,000 plus application and witnessing a massive turnout from across the fashion industry.

Portfolio Brands Report Staggering Revenue Growth and Global Expansion MUMBAI, INDIA The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), India’s first and only fashion-focused venture studio, is officially transforming the nation’s fashion ecosystem. By institutionalizing investment and providing structured mentorship to homegrown businesses and talents, FEF is bridging the critical gap between creative brilliance and commercial scalability.

FEF is built on the unparalleled foundation of power that moves industries. At its core is a league of names that don’t just participate in business, they shape it. With the backing of leaders like Akshay Kumar, Ravi Jaipuria, Karan Johar, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, Gaurav Dalmia, Manju Yagnik, and Sonali Dugar, FEF operates in a room most only aspire to enter. This is a platform where dreams are turned into reality. As a powerhouse fashion venture studio, FEF acts as an “ecosystem enabler,” championing the “Made in India” movement by spotlighting homegrown fashion brands and designers and providing them with the much-needed global stage. The fund’s portfolio has demonstrated explosive growth, with cumulative revenue of all these brands growing 2.7X since initial engagement with FEF.

Portfolio Success Highlights: FEF’s diverse portfolio showcases the scalability of Indian fashion across various segments:

Banana Club (Trends-Driven Menswear): Banana Club has crossed ₹105 Crore in net revenues in FY 2025-26, a milestone powered by three consecutive years of 2x growth built on a carefully executed omnichannel strategy. With a strong foundation at home and an ambitious global expansion now underway, the brand is stepping onto the world stage.

Love Kiki (Contemporary Style): Witnessed a remarkable 227.6% revenue growth in FY 2025-26. The brand expanded its offline presence to over 10 cities and began securing international B2B orders from Saudi Arabia.

House of Armuse (Bridal & Occasion Wear): Redefining Indian couture, this brand saw its Average Order Value (AOV) jump from ₹34k to ₹85k. They made a powerful entry into menswear, and delivered one of the most remarkable unit economics turnarounds in the space – transforming its cost structure and driving margins to a level that few brands at this scale have achieved.

Philocaly (Luxe Bespoke Menswear): Demonstrated strong market traction with a 1.7x revenue growth and doubled its Multi-Brand Outlet (MBO) count to six locations.

Stylox (Denim-First Brand): Scaled its franchise network from 25 to 58 stores, turning net profit positive in Q4 FY 2026 under the endorsement of artist Sukhbir Singh.

Linetribe (Experimental Silhouettes): Deploying a sustainable strategy of doubling their MBO presence from 6 to 12 outlets and effective use of social media, the unique silhouettes are being celebrated by top celebrities and fashion magazines.

DMO Dot (Luxury Footwear): Design Modern Originals redefine elegance, honoring the past while welcoming the future. Focusing on customer experience, they have scaled from zero to 7+ MBO stores while simultaneously acquiring 20,000+ customers from their website.

Sustainable & Artisan Growth: Brands like Banana Labs (Kutch hand-block prints) and Vyakti India (plant-based leather) are leading the charge in ethical fashion. Vardi, which focuses on military heritage upcycling, has already opened an international pipeline with TJ Maxx.

Tech-First Ideas: Cloud Tailor, Heritage Bazaar, and Dopplr are the quiet architects of Indian fashion’s next chapter – tech-first platforms that have spent their foundational year building the industry connects, digital infrastructure, and operational backbone, and are now ready to scale.

A Movement for the Future. “At FEF, we set out to do something the industry has long needed but rarely executed—bring discipline, capital, and real mentorship under one roof for fashion entrepreneurs,”says Sanjay Nigam. “This isn’t passive investing. FEF is a hands-on venture studio we get in early, rolls up our sleeves, and helps build these brands from the ground up. With initiatives like ‘Pitch to Get Rich,’ we’re not just backing ideas; we’re building the pipelines, the distribution muscle, and the ecosystem required to make Indian fashion a serious, global investment category.”

Register Now:

FEF has now opened its second round of investment. Register now to bring your fashion dreams to reality.

About Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF)

FEF is a venture studio dedicated to nurturing early-stage fashion and lifestyle brands. It provides a comprehensive support system, including capital, strategic marketing, mentorship, and retail partnerships, to help entrepreneurs turn their creative visions into sustainable, scalable businesses.