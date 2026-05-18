JLR Hits Five-Year Low: Inside £1.7 Bn Recovery Plan to Fight Back

YES Securities retained an Add rating with a target price of ₹403. The brokerage noted that “despite JLR facing multiple headwinds such as demand weakness in key regions and rising VME, 4Q results were healthy,” and expects volume recovery to sustain into 1HFY27, though margin recovery may be gradual due to underlying cost inflation. It also sees the Freelander launch in the China JV as a key pivot for volume revival.