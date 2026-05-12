Realty Fund ASK CLAF Invests ₹63 Crore in Luxury Housing Project in Goa

India Sotheby’s International Realty and ASK Property Fund sponsored investment platform has infused Rs 63 crore into a luxury housing project in Goa.
According to a statement on Tuesday, ASK Curated Luxury Asset Fund I (ASK CLAF I), a real estate investment platform co-sponsored by India Sotheby’s International Realty and ASK Property Fund, announced its first investment in Goa.
The fund has invested Rs 63 crore in a project 'Ananda Nilaya' being developed by Priority Group in Arpora, North Goa.
The upcoming project, spread across 5.12 acres, will comprise 28 villas.
Priority Group, founded by Parind Nachinolcar and Swapneel Nachinolcar, entered the Goa real estate market in 2007 and has since delivered about 3 lakh sq ft across 16 projects. It is currently developing another 5 lakh square feet of residential projects.
Amit Bhagat, Co-Founder, CEO & MD, ASK Property Fund, said, “Goa has evolved into one of India’s most aspirational luxury second-home markets, attracting discerning buyers from across the country." All project approvals, including RERA clearance, have been received.
Amit Goyal, MD, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "Our endeavour will be to leverage our network and expertise to bring together a like-minded community of discerning luxury buyers." ASK Property Fund is the alternate asset investment arm of the ASK group. It has raised Rs 9,100 crore since 2009 and has invested in projects spanning 70 million sq ft, mainly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.
India Sotheby’s International Realty is a real estate consultant that primarily markets luxury properties.