Realty Fund ASK CLAF Invests ₹63 Crore in Luxury Housing Project in Goa

Amit Goyal, MD, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "Our endeavour will be to leverage our network and expertise to bring together a like-minded community of discerning luxury buyers." ASK Property Fund is the alternate asset investment arm of the ASK group. It has raised Rs 9,100 crore since 2009 and has invested in projects spanning 70 million sq ft, mainly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.