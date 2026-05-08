GIFT City Is Not A Tax Shelter, It Is A Tax Architecture, And The Difference Matters

For a Fund Management Entity operating a Portfolio Management Service from GIFT City, this means every dollar of management fee, performance fee, and advisory fee collected in convertible foreign exchange is tax-free for two decades. The saving is substantial regardless of which baseline you choose. Against the US federal rate of 21%, a USD 10 million annual fee book saves approximately USD 2.1 million per year — USD 42 million over the holiday. Against the UK’s 25% rate, USD 50 million. And for a foreign company operating through a branch in India — which would otherwise face an effective Indian tax rate of approximately 36–38% (at the base rate of 35% effective from FY 2024-25, plus surcharge of 2–5% and 4% health and education cess) — the saving is approximately USD 3.7 million per year, or over USD 70 million over two decades. The GIFT City incentive does not merely match competing financial centres; on the arithmetic of enacted legislation, it exceeds them.