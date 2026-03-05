'Gender Gap in Deep Tech Remains a Challenge Globally,' Says SAP Labs' Sindhu Gangadharan

A

The conversation around women in the workplace has matured meaningfully in recent years. We are moving beyond simply counting representation to intentionally designing environments where women can build and scale impactful careers, and where their influence is visible in decision-making.

When organisations remove predictable friction points, women are better able to take on larger mandates, contribute to strategy, and shape business outcomes. Inclusion, in that sense, becomes a business imperative that strengthens innovation, sharpens customer insight, and builds organisational resilience.

The progress we are witnessing is real. Women are steering larger mandates, contributing to product strategy, leading customer transformations and shaping how companies think about the future of work.