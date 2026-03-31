Gnani.Ai Raises $10 Mn in First Tranche of Funding Round Led by Aavishkaar Capital

Indigenous voice-based agentic AI start-up Gnani.ai has raised $10 million in the first tranche of its ongoing funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital, the company said on Tuesday.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate Gnani.ai's global expansion, advance its agentic AI capabilities, expand multilingual and industry-specific solutions, and strengthen its engineering and product talent base, positioning the company to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing enterprise voice AI market worldwide.
"Gnani.ai, a Bengaluru-based voice-first Agentic AI company, today announced a $10 million Series B investment led by Aavishkaar Capital, the impact-focused fund manager. The round also saw participation from existing investor Info Edge Ventures. This is the first close of this fund raise as part of a larger round," the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai has built India's leading voice AI platform and claims to be processing over 30 million voice interactions daily in more than 12 languages, for more than 200 enterprise customers.
Gnani.ai recently launched Inya VoiceOS, India's first 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice sovereign foundational AI model, at the AI Impact Summit 2026.
"Gnani.ai exemplifies what we look for: a platform built with genuine technical depth, proven at scale, and with a clear pathway to meaningful impact across diverse communities. We are proud to back them at this stage of their global journey," Aavishkaar Capital Managing Director Shilpa Maheshwari said.s