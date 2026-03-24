Sarvam AI To Raise $250Mn from Nvidia, Accel & HCLTech at $1.5Bn Valuation

Deal Details

As per the report, discussions are still ongoing, and the final size of the round may change as additional investors express interest. While Sarvam AI, Nvidia, and Accel have not publicly commented, HCLTech has stated that it does not respond to market speculation. If the deal materialises, it would also signal a notable shift in India’s IT sector, marking one of the first recent instances of a major domestic IT company participating as a strategic investor in an AI startup.